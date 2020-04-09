These Are The Best Subscription Boxes So You Never Have To Leave Your Home

There are a lot of great things to subscribe to in this world we live in. The Daily Beast is one of them. But there are others too, besides news outlets. Actually, it turns out, there is kind of a subscription service for just about anything. I hadn’t really considered any, but now with this whole social distancing thing, I’ve tried a few and have discovered they are pretty amazing. Whether you’re a coffee dork, a wine snob, a foodie, a bookworm, or whatever else you might be, there is likely a subscription service for you. Here are some of our favorites.
FOR COFFEE NERDS
Trade Coffee
What I love about Trade is that it’s perfect for any level of coffee person. The quiz asks questions like, “how do you make your coffee at home,” so the algorithm will recommend coffees that are suited both to your palate and your brew style. They also allow you to choose if you want your coffee ground (and specify the grind level) or whole bean, which is a lovely touch.
FOR TEA DRINKERS
Sips By
If you’re not a coffee drinker, odds are you like tea. Odds are if you don’t like tea you haven’t found the right tea. Sips By is perfect for the novice tea drinker and the experienced. What I always hate, for example, is that I have to buy like 30 bags of one tea and then I’m stuck drinking it for a month. With Sips By, you get a personalized tea subscription with a variety of different flavors, and an education that involves lessons on brews and styles.
FOR WINE, STAT
Winc
Winc is the flexible wine club you need in your life right now. It starts out giving you a quiz to determine your taste preferences, but don’t worry, you can still pick your way through if you like. The membership is really flexible and if you don’t like a bottle, you can just send it back. It’s a great way to learn a lot about the wine world, which wines you like, and an excellent opportunity to try a lot.
FOR CHEESE, PLEASE
Murray’s Cheese of The Month Club
Look, I don’t know about you, but if I was surprised once a month with three to four gourmet cheeses from Murray’s, I’d say I’d be pretty happy. I love cheese, but it’s always one of those things where I’m kind of like, do I need to buy this. I feel like this is a good way to try a lot of cheeses, learn about lots of cheeses, and just experience deliciousness.
FOR READING MATERIAL
Book of The Month Club
If you’re obsessed with physical books, Book of the Month Club is for you. BotM chooses five featured books, you choose which ones you want, and they’re delivered in a bright blue box each month. It’s also a community, so your reviews help other people make their decisions, which is pretty fun.
FOR HOME COOKED MEALS
HomeChef
Scouted Contributor Emily Levin loves HomeChef for it’s flexibility. She says that, “Each week, you get to choose from 15 different two-serving meals, a six-serving slow cooker meal, and two no-cook salads.” It’s also great for picky eaters, as “Within most recipes, you have the option to swap the protein.” The choice and customization possibilities are endless with HomeChef.
FOR SOMETHING NEW, EVERY TIME
Bespoke Post
Bespoke Post creates themed subscription boxes and introduces new boxes monthly. It’s kind of just a nice, fun surprise to open one up and see what’s inside. It’s always fun. They currently have one that has everything you need to go camping (except the tent), a fun bar cart one, and a kit where you can etch a design onto a blade.
FOR MAKEUP NEEDS
Ipsy
If you become a Glam Bag member, every month, you can get 5 or more beauty products for just $12 delivered to your door. The bag is personalized, based on the tone of your skin, the color of your eyes, hair, and your experience with makeup in the past. It’s filled with great brands and has a ton of products so you can build your perfect routine.
FOR MAKING YOUR SPACE GREENER
The Sill Plants For Beginners
I do this thing where once a year, I go out and buy like six plants, and about a month later, they’re all dead. If you’re like me (or if you’re not like me), The Sill has a solution for you. The Sill beginners monthly subscription is great for any color of thumb, and works well even if you’re putting your plants in low-light situations. You get to choose the color of your pots, and they’ll send you an easy-care potted plant once a month. After three months (so three plants), they’ll ask you if you want to continue your subscription. This is a great way to slowly but surely get more green in your home, so you can get in the habit of taking care of one at a time, without adding six to the mix all at once.
