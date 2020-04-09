These Are The Best Subscription Boxes So You Never Have To Leave Your Home

I do this thing where once a year, I go out and buy like six plants, and about a month later, they’re all dead. If you’re like me (or if you’re not like me), The Sill has a solution for you. The Sill beginners monthly subscription is great for any color of thumb, and works well even if you’re putting your plants in low-light situations. You get to choose the color of your pots, and they’ll send you an easy-care potted plant once a month. After three months (so three plants), they’ll ask you if you want to continue your subscription. This is a great way to slowly but surely get more green in your home, so you can get in the habit of taking care of one at a time, without adding six to the mix all at once.