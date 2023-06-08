Take Up to 50% Off Chic Summer Sunglasses This Week

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is almost here, which means longer days, summer Fridays, and more opportunities for fun in the sun. In addition to locking in your favorite sunblock (for the face and body), you’ll want to protect your eyes with the proper pair of sunglasses.

Right now, you can score up to 50 percent off chic and protective sunglasses to keep your peepers shielded from UV rays. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite sunglasses deals and coupon codes.

Oakley: Up to 50 percent off select sunglasses plus free shipping.

Ray-Ban: Get up to 50 percent off on sale sunglasses.

Costa Del Mar: Save between 30 and 50 percent off clearance styles.

DIFF Eyewear: Buy one, get one free on sale sunglasses.

