Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty writer and avid traveler, sunscreen is integral to my daily skincare routine—regardless of the climate or season. I slap it on every morning, but always make sure to reapply it when I’m out in the sun for an extended period of time. I’m also wearing my sunscreen on the plane, because I’m a window seat person, and UVs will still find you at 35,000+ feet in the sky. In fact, UV radiation increases with altitude, so it’s even more important to apply it when you’re in the air. As an olive-skinned woman, I know that not all sunscreens are made with me—or anyone who has darker skin than me—in mind.

Many sunscreens—especially mineral sunscreens formulated with physical UV blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide—leave behind a white cast (the visible residue left on the skin after applying sunscreen). While not a deal breaker for everyone, those of us with darker complexions are often left with the choice of being unprotected from UV damage or left with a white residue that doesn’t disappear all day long. Fortunately, brands are becoming more thoughtful and inclusive with their SPF formulas as of late.

Over the last year or so, I’ve found some impressive formulas that deliver on all their promises. These sunscreens leave no white cast, offer great sun protection, and don’t clog my pores or cause irritation. See below for some of my favorite sunscreens for olive skin tones.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 I’m absolutely obsessed with EltaMD’s Face Sunscreen, and it’s pretty easy to see why. It’s formulated with five percent niacinamide to reduce the appearance of blemishes and discoloration, and protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Plus, it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, which is just a fancy way of saying it won’t make you break out. I love the clear formula, but all the formulations are winners in my book (and there’s a new deep tint for darker skin tones.) However, don’t let me be your only guide—you can take a look at the 1,000+ rave reviews and award wins. Buy At Dermstore $ 43 Buy At Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

e.l.f. Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen SPF 35 e.l.f. rarely, if ever, lets me down and its water-resistant Suntouchable Invisible Sunscreen is no different. It’s super lightweight, and yes, is truly invisible. The gel-like consistency also acts as a great primer for makeup. Plus, the sunscreen is infused with skin helpers like aloe and meadowfoam seed, which helps to lock in moisture. Buy At Amazon $ 14 Free Shipping

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 This lightweight SPF comes in four finishes or tints, but my favorite is Golden Hour, which is a bronzed finish. On my olive skin, it makes me truly glow (makes sense, given the name), and I love that I can use it without makeup for a seamless finish, or under makeup for a radiant look. Buy At Supergoop! $ 38 Buy At Dermstore $ 38

Tower28 SunnyDays Tinted SPF 30 This ranks high on my packing list of “I can only bring a small makeup bag,” as it’s both sunscreen and foundation. The tint isn’t overwhelmingly thick, but it’s enough to smooth out my complexion and hide any redness, and it’s buildable. Plus, it comes in 17 shades and works for sensitive skin. Buy At Tower28 $ 32

Summer Fridays ShadeDrops SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen I absolutely love the feel of this sunscreen—it applies silky soft, almost like a serum, and vanishes into the skin. It’s fragrance-free, which I adore and leaves no lasting white cast (it does looks white when first applied, but the formula sinks in within seconds). Buy At Summer Fridays $ 36

Naked Sundays SPF50 Clear Glow Stick I’m a fan of Naked Sundays’ entire line, but I can’t stop reapplying their Clear Glow Stick over and over again. Unlike most stick SPFs that I’ve used, this sunscreen absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel greasy. You can’t beat the compact stick format either—it’s a must-have for those who travel as much as I do. Buy At Ulta $ 30

Kopari Sun Shield On-the-Glow Stick Sunscreen Speaking of sticks, this non-greasy formula from Kopari Beauty is great to up the ante on glowiness in the sun—without leaving you feeling like an oil slick. It’s formulated with a cocktail of skin-soothing ingredients, including ginger root extract and vitamin E, and ethically sourced mica—a mineral that creates a subtle sparkle on the skin. Buy At Kopari Beauty $ 29

Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen This award-winning sunscreen absorbs in seconds and leaves absolutely no color when rubbed in. It’s formulated with green tea and sunflower seed oil, which helps the skin and protects against UVA and UVB rays. As one other reviewer notes, a little goes a long way, so it’s a steal price-wise too. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping

