These Are Our Favorite Sustainable Face Masks

If you’ve been walking around recently, you may have noticed something new on the ground. Scattered around the cigarette butts and candy bar wrappers, without fail, I always see at least one — if not several— face masks that have been pulverized by the tires and feet passing by. It turns out, this is actually becoming somewhat of an environmental issue, too. Thankfully, there are several ways to combat face mask trash—and even remain sustainable. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite sustainable face mask options so you can stay safe, without hurting the environment.

Sustainable 3-Ply Face Mask: Vida makes some of our favorite masks in the disposable and reusable categories. These disposable ones are especially sustainable—the brand will send you a prepaid return label so you can send back your used masks for proper recycling.

Sustainable 3-Ply Face Mask Buy at Vida $ 12

Salvaged Hemp Face Mask: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves United by Blue’s face masks, which utilize hemp, organic cotton, and recycled polyester, “sourced from deadstock material that would otherwise have sat in storage or even be tossed.” Not only does he look good wearing them, he feels good, too.

Salvaged Hemp Face Mask Buy at United By Blue $ 40

The Sustainable Mask: Christy Dawn makes masks made with 3-ply silk, and tie straps. The masks are made from deadstock, use organically certified dyes in the colorings, and can be used again and again ( just as long as you wash them).

The Sustainable Mask Buy at Christy Dawn $ 18

Upcycled Linen & Cotton Lined Mask: Another mask made from deadstock, this mask has adjustable straps, and is hand-sewn by local seamstresses. Not only is it sustainably made, it kind of looks like a black-and-white cookie, too.

Upcycled Linen & Cotton Lined Mask Buy at Nisolo $ 15

