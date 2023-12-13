These Cozy Sweater Dresses Are Anything but Frumpy

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With winter upon us, you’re probably needing to put on some cold-weather frocks and accessories these days, and with the seasonal shake-up happening, now is the time to shop for fun, fashion-forward pieces you can dress up or dress down from the office to happy hour. Sweater dresses will take you seamlessly from the office to the holiday party, keeping you warm and cozy without sacrificing style.

Honestly, there’s no better piece you can toss on and walk out the door in a cinch than a classic sweater dress. These versatile, soft, and understatedly sexy pieces are easy to transition from season to season, and they’re one of the coziest pieces of clothing you’ll ever own.

Whether you’re in need of a chic workwear piece, something to wear to the office holiday party, or just want something you can style with a pair of tights, flats, or knee-high boots, you can’t go wrong with any of the gorgeous sweater dresses below.

Hill House Home Mariana Sweater Dress Equal parts feminine, romantic, and flirty, this flared Hill House Home Mariana Dress shines in all its little demure details, from the soft rib knit fabric to the blouson sleeves. Buy At Hill House Home $ 178

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Turtleneck Midi Sweater Dress Talk about a bang for your buck. This 100 percent Mongolian cashmere sweater dress is undoubtedly one of the softest, warmest, and chicest pieces we’ve worn this season, and we honestly need it in every color. Buy At Quince $ 129 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Barbour Crew Neck Sweater Dress As one of the go-to outfitters of the Royal Family, it’s hard to resist a piece from classic British designer Barbour. The brand’s olive green crew-neck sweater dress will certainly keep you warm for seasons to come and keep the compliments coming. Buy At Nordstrom $ 190 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skims Cozy Knit Off the Shoulder Dress True to form, it’s hard to wear Skims without showing a bit of skin. This chic knit sweater dress takes things off the shoulder, making it great for cocktail parties, happy hours, and celebratory dinners. Buy At Skims $ 118 Free Shipping

Reformation Fernando Sweater Dress Have a winter cocktail hour, Christmas party, or gala you need to get to? You’ll look seasonally sensational in this fitted cashmere floor-length dress from Reformation that is bound to turn heads from all directions. Buy At The Reformation $ 348

Everlane Cozy Stretch Sleeveless Midi Dress Who doesn’t love a sleeveless sweater dress? This stretchy Everlane option, which comes in tan, gray, and pink, is not only a great work-wear staple you can layer with other pieces. Buy At Everlane $ 104 Free Shipping | Free Returns

