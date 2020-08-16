If You’re Working From Home (Still) You Need a Tablet

One of the things I’ve benefited most from while working from home has been my tablet. Since school is about to start, I’d bet it will be great for students too.Not only are tablets portable, they are great for reading on, some for writing on, and doing everything else you might do on your laptop, just in a more portable, oftentimes easier to use format. To help you pick out the right tablet for your needs, we’ve rounded up some of the best options out there.

FOR A CLASSIC CHOICE

iPad The iPad has one of the largest displays, which is great for multitasking. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard, making it fairly close to a computer, so much so, that you may even want to replace your laptop with it entirely. Buy on Amazon $ 310 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A TABLET TO STREAM ON

Amazon Fire HD 10 The Fire HD 10 is pretty low cost for a tablet, especially when you take into consideration the streaming capabilities and display size. Can it replace your laptop entirely? No, but it is great for streaming on, and reading on alike. Buy on Amazon $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A KID-FRIENDLY TABLET

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Perfect for remote schooling, this kind friendly tablet has an 8” display, a 2-year worry-free guarantee, a kid proof case, a built-in stand, and easy to use parental controls. Buy on Amazon $ 140 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A LAPTOP ALTERNATIVE

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas loves her Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It has a full Intel Core processor and it’s battery can last up to 10.5 hours. She writes, “Now, when I spend the weekend at my parents’ or head out of town for the week, I don’t have to worry about bringing my entire laptop with me. I can finally leave it at home.” Buy on Amazon $ 1030 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR ANDROID FANS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 This compact tablet is perfect for Android aficionados. It connects to monitors, which is cool, but honestly, you don’t really need it because the screen it comes with is plenty. It comes with a stylus, too. Buy on Amazon $ 530 Free Shipping | Free Returns

