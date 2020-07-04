I Only Want to Wear These Target Tank Tops the Entire Summer
What’s hard for me to believe is that it took this long for me to find the perfect basic tank. They should be everywhere! But, that is the hard truth about women’s clothing. It’s not made to fit everybody (or every body). I am 5’1” with an athletic build, broad shoulders, and a short torso. I’m sort of an in-between when it comes to sizing. The tank tops I opt for are usually skinny-strapped to help offset my wider upper body. I can’t always forgo a bra in favor of a cute top, though. That’s where these Target tanks come in.
The tanks are cut with a racerback (perfect for comfy sports bras or bralettes) and a narrower front. The curved hem of the arm holes helps to flatter my shoulders and muscular arms rather than accentuate them, like some thicker tank tops tend to do. They’re long enough to be tucked in and stay tucked in. It’s even stretchy enough to be tied up for the summer if that’s a style you enjoy.
Made from a modal/cotton/spandex blend, the tanks come in a handful of solid colors. I went for Black and Mint, but I’m hoping they restock the Yellow. Plus, at this price, you can get more than one.
A New Day Women's Slim Fit Tank Top
