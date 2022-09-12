The Best Kitchen Gadgets to Bring Your Kitchen Into the Future

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While I am by no means a five-star chef, I do enjoy cooking quite a bit when given the time. That being said, for all of the more complex items I want to cook, sometimes I lack the actual tools needed to make them; especially if it falls out of the normal cookware pieces you start any kitchen with. This is especially frustrating on the rare occasions when I actually feel that urge to make something that takes more than three steps to prepare and am roadblocked by my lack of kitchen equipment.

At the same time, while much of the cookware and appliances I already own are solid beginner staples, many of them now have newer, better alternatives that have been created in the last few years. The best kitchen gadgets have the power to completely revolutionize how you spend your time cooking and cleaning up. So, if you want to get a taste of the future or simply make your day-to-day cooking easier, here are some of the best techy kitchen gadgets to elevate your lineup.

Joule By Breville One of the biggest trends in modern cooking right now is the integration of sous-vide. By heating water to the exact temperature, you can more precisely and efficiently cook tons of your favorite dishes. The Joule by Breville allows you to practice this very cooking technique within your own home. The Joule is also compatible with literally any pots or pans that you are already own, so unlike many other sous-vide devices, you don’t need any other additional equipment for it to work. The device is Bluetooth compatible and can accurately create water temperatures within 0.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Buy at Sur La Table $ 250

Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer When you are cooking meat in the oven or on the grill, much of the cooking time requires you to be able to read the internal temperature of the meat using a meat thermometer. However, this can be difficult with most requiring you to open the oven and let out the heat just to check the reading. The Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer changes that completely. By remotely connecting to your phone, you are able to get the exact temperature directly. You can also get readings for the exact doneness of the meat specified by type. You can also get alerts based on when the meat is done cooking or even when you should flip it. Buy at Target $ 130

Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven For those of you who enjoy a good pizza, you’ll know there is something pretty special about a homemade pie. The tough part about making one at home is that the best way to really do that is by using a pizza oven. The Ooni Kaur 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven is the way to get that perfect woodfired taste without needing a massive brick oven in your backyard. The pizza oven is not only capable of traditional gas cooking, but you can also use woodchips for a more authentic and flavorful pizza. The pizza oven is still compact enough to fit in an apartment and can reach over 950 degrees in just 15 minutes. Buy at Ooni $ 800

nutribullet Pro When it comes to blenders, there are few names as synonymous with power and excellence as nutribullet. As a result, if you ever want to make a smoothie (or milkshake), there is no better option for you to get than the nutribullet Pro. The personal blender has a top section that can not only be used for the blending, but also as your cup so you don’t lose a single drop. At the same time, the nutribullet has a powerful motor that can blend nearly all smoothies in 60 seconds or less so you don’t have to wait a minute for your nutritious drink. Buy at NutriBullet $ 120

KAPAS Portable Countertop Dishwasher For the many of us who live in apartments, we don’t have a dishwasher in our kitchen. As much as it would be easy to say that handwashing dishes isn’t a major deterrent to cooking big meals, it is. The KAPAS Portable Countertop Dishwasher solves that issue. Small enough to literally fit on your kitchen counter, the dishwasher can still fit several plates or even be adjusted to fit different types of cookware. At the same time, you don’t even need to find a water hookup if you don’t have one because the dishwasher can be filled manually before each wash. Buy at Walmart $ 298

Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener One of the biggest downsides to paying up for a nice knife is the eventuality that it will become dull and manually sharpening it might not be successful. The Presto EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener is the best way to keep your knives as sharp as the day you bought them. In a two-step process, you can simply slide your knife through each side and feel it slice better than ever. The internal sharpening wheel spins with the flip of a switch and can be easily stored in a drawer. Buy at Amazon $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner One of the biggest pains in the kitchen is without question cleaning the inside of the microwave. Instead of scrubbing it by hand for hours, use the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner. All you have to do is fill the device with your preferred cleaning solution and then turn on the microwave with it inside. The device will steam the entire inside of your microwave with the solution. From there all you need to do is give the inside one wipe-over, and your entire microwave is clean. Plus, the Angry Mama is simply hilarious to look at. Buy at Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

