Save Big on Samsung Tech Perfect for Back to School or Working From Home

Just in time for Labor Day, Samsung is having Samsung Week on Amazon, which goes until September 6th. Samsung is discounting tons of tech, just in times for distance learning, or if you’re still looking to upgrade your work from home set up, or if you just want to upgrade your home entertainment, just because. To help you sift through the onslaught of deals, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Samsung tech that’s on sale on Amazon now.

Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame QLED TV: If you’re looking to upgrade your TV, you can’t go wrong with the Frame. It offers 4K definition, but the coolest thing about it is that it doesn’t look like a TV. It looks like a piece of art, and when you’re not using it to watch something, you can change what piece of art appears on screen.

Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame QLED TV You Save $102 Buy on Amazon $ 1398 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6: If you or someone you know is distance learning this year, a Galaxy Tab S6 is a great thing to have. It’s a 2-in-1 tablet and computer that is portable, powerful, and packs a ton of power (15 hours when fully charged, to be exact).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 You Save $120 Buy on Amazon $ 530 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Not an iPhone person? The Galaxy S10+ is a pretty awesome alternative. It has an incredible camera, is unbelievably sleek for its size, and has all day power, and super fast processing speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ You Save $150 Buy on Amazon $ 950 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: If there’s one thing I’ve needed most while working from home, it has been an excellent set of earphones, hands down. These use isolating technology so you only hear what you want to: whether that’s a podcast, your favorite song, or just sweet sweet peace and quiet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ You Save $20 Buy on Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.