The Best Teeth Whiteners to Keep Your Pearly Whites, Pearly White

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to meeting new people, perhaps the first thing anyone will take note of is your smile. While this might be a nerve-wracking experience for many of us, having a megawatt smile that brightens up a room can make a major difference. However, if you have had coffee basically every day for several years now (like me) and are beginning to see some stains emerge, that smile may be a bit dimmer. Fortunately, there are several teeth whitening products built to help remove those stains and help restore your smile to its sparkling prime.

There are several different types of teeth whiteners on the market from a variety of brands, so discerning which ones will actually brighten up your smile and which will not, can be difficult. Luckily, among the many brands, there are diamonds in the rough that are well worth trying out for yourself. Here are the best teeth whiteners on the market right now.

Crest 3D Whitestrips When it comes to teeth whitening, there are no products more well-known than Crest 3D Whitestrips. The strips are designed to leave teeth up to 12 shades whiter than before use after just 20 days. Crest designed the Whitestrips to fully seal upon application so you won’t have to worry about slipping or movement while they are on. One of the biggest advantages of the Crest 3D Whitestrips is the ease of use and the affordability of the item. On top of this, the Whitestrips are safe on your enamel which makes a serious difference for those of us who have had a few too many sodas over the course of our lives. Buy at Target $ 45

Auraglow Teeth Whitener Kit One of the most complete options on the market, the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Kit serves as a perfect choice for those looking for fast yet safe results. The company has created its own teeth gel proven to brighten teeth by up to 10 shades after just one week. The whitening kit comes with two tubes of the Auraglow whitening gel which should last for up to 20 treatments as well as an LED whitening light designed to fit comfortably around your jaw. The LED light is designed to further speed up the whitening process while still keeping your enamel and teeth safe from damage. Buy at Auraglow $ 80

GLO Science Brilliant Teeth Whitening Kit GLO is another brand with a clear focus exclusively on teeth whitening. As a result, the products it makes are specialized to create the most optimal teeth whitening. This is certainly the case for the flagship GLO Science Brilliant Teeth Whitening Kit. With a proprietary teeth whitening gel (that is 100% vegan and gluten-free) and an LED mouthpiece that slowly warms the gel over time, the GLO kit is designed to be fast, effective and made for everyone. Where GLO stands out from the rest is in how quick an individual session is at just 8 minutes (though it is recommended to do more than one at a time). Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Smile Direct Club Premium Teeth Whitening Kit One of the most affordable options for the amount provided, the Smile Direct Club Premium Teeth Whitening Kit is the best bang for your buck. Equipped with an LED mouthpiece and four whitening pens, the kit is built to last up to six months before needing to be replaced. Another unique feature is that the Smile Direct Club mouthpiece is built to connect directly to your smartphone instead of needing an external battery. The whitening pen is also 100% safe for your enamel for those with sensitive teeth. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Snow Magic Teeth Whitening Powder Perhaps the most unique product on the list, Snow Magic Teeth Whitening Powder is designed to be sprinkled on your toothpaste before you brush your teeth to simply add teeth-whitening power to your already existing oral hygiene routine. While not quite as powerful as some other options, Snow Magic Teeth Whitening Powder is the most seamless to integrate into your life and is incredibly gentle on teeth for slow but steady improvement. The powder also comes with a mint and lavender flavor so it remains pleasant even when mixed with your toothpaste flavor. Buy at SNOW $ 45

Laughland Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit While many options are available, the Laughland Personalized Teeth Whitening Kit is the only one that offers a completely customized formula based on your own habits and teeth. Alongside the LED mouthpiece, Laughland sends you a personalized teeth gel meant to specifically target stains and improve color based on questions you answered in the online survey. This ensures the most effective results from use instead of most brands which only offer one potential formula for whiter teeth. Additionally, the LED mouthpiece can also plug into nearly any electronic device including your smartphone for easy power. Buy at Laughland $ 90

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips The Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Strips are a great option when it comes to finding the mix between simplicity and effectiveness. With no other steps besides applying and removing the strips correctly, the product is designed to be used easily and without complicated devices. At the same time, Spotlight Oral Care has proven itself to be incredibly effective while still being gentle enough to be used on sensitive teeth. The strips are completely cruelty-free as well as having never been tested on any animals. Buy at Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen Perhaps the product best equipped for convenience and ease, the Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen is perfect for those who simply want to use a whitening product and forget about it. To use the pen, all you have to do is apply it to your teeth before bed and go to sleep; the unique Colgate formula will take care of the rest. Additionally, each pen holds up to 35 nightly treatments so you can apply every night for over a month before you would have to replace it. Buy at Amazon $ 25

