Skip the Stress and Order Your Thanksgiving Feast With These Delivery Services

The holiday season is a time for traditions, and the longer we keep up the same practices year after year, the more important they become to us and our friends and loved ones. Unfortunately, Thanksgiving meal prep can be time-consuming and stressful, but it doesn’t have to be. If among your traditions is the annual scorching of the Thanksgiving turkey and mushing of the green bean casserole, it may be time to break with custom and take a new tack in preparing your Thanksgiving Day feast. That new approach? Let someone else prepare it.

There are myriad companies offering online Thanksgiving meal ordering and home delivery services; all you need to do is put in an order, do a bit of re-heating, and then do a lot of eating. We have rounded up a list of great Thanksgiving meal delivery service options, including some fit for parties of ten or more diners.

So, this year, instead of exhausting yourself toiling away in the kitchen, spend a few minutes clicking on your computer or tapping your phone and have your Thanksgiving meal delivered. You can still fall into a turkey coma afterward—that tradition will always remain.

Gobble Gobble gives you the options you want to create a holiday meal perfect for the number of folks who will be around your table. You can choose “The Big Feast” for four or “The Bigger Feast” for six; in either case, your meal is centered on a turkey. The former comes with apple stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, candied yams, green bean casserole, and a cranberry and cherry compote, while the latter adds to that Brussels sprouts, biscuits, and a ginger pear crisp. Buy At Gobble $

Fresh Direct The same place that delivers your food on so many other days of the year can, by all means, deliver your Thanksgiving Day feast. Fresh Direct offers many different levels of Thanksgiving dinner options, from one curated for just two to four eaters to a large meal designed to sate between eight and 12 people. The largest meal comes with nine different dishes, including two kinds of stuffing and three veggie sides. Buy At Fresh Direct $

Porter Road For those who want to be more involved in the cooking but need a little extra help with the meat side of the meal prep, look no further than Porter Road. When you order from Porter Road, the cooking is still on you, and you’ll need to grab some sides, desserts, and other non-meat items to round out the meal. But the meats that will anchor your meal will be superb, whether you go with a classic whole turkey, a slightly less classic but still seasonally-appropriate half ham, or you go with a rib roast or tenderloin. Buy At Porter Road $

Goldbelly Gold Belly is the perfect online food destination for people who want to carefully curate their own Thanksgiving Day menu from popular restaurants around America. You can order a turkey from one restaurant, sides from another, pie from a third, and so on. That said, the site also offers access to many food purveyors who do offer pre-curated Thanksgiving dinners, and many are unique takes on the meal, such as a Thanksgiving BBQ feast, a Cajun spin, or Southern eats, to name a few. Buy At Goldbelly $

HelloFresh HelloFresh delivers meal kits all year, so it’s no surprise the company also delivers meal kits on this most food-centric of days. And they do it right, with a meal kit containing a roast turkey with a garlic herb butter rub, mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing, and other classic Thanksgiving eats included. Buy At HelloFresh $

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks makes it easy for you to curate your holiday meal or to choose from pre-curated options. If you opt to build your own, you can select one of two potato options, one of two green veggies, corn, or cauliflower as a second side, one of two deserts, and so forth. If you choose the “Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner,” the entire menu is planned for you. Buy At Omaha Steaks $

Harry and David Harry and David offers a Thanksgiving feast fit to serve eight to ten diners that comes complete with a pre-cooked 10-pound turkey, apple sausage stuffing, green beans, brown sugar sweet potatoes, a pumpkin cheesecake, and more. It’s a feast in a box that includes many classic Thanksgiving eats with special twists, like black truffle and almonds added to the green beans and a spice added to the cranberry sauce. Buy At Harry and David $ 270 Free Shipping

Williams Sonoma This is a simple but comforting take on the Thanksgiving Day meal that requires a little more work than thawing things and popping them in the oven, so it’s a great in-between solution for those who want to be a little more involved in the cooking process. The meal comes with a boneless stuffed turkey breast, green beans, mashed potatoes, and a pumpkin pie. It is designed to serve four diners. Buy At Williams Sonoma $ 180 Free Shipping

Whole Foods With the Amazon-Whole Foods partnership, you can order your Thanksgiving Day feast online and pick it up or have it delivered from your local Whole Foods Market. There’s plenty of actual cooking involved here, but Whole Foods has easy-to-follow recipes for many classic Thanksgiving dishes posted online. Buy At Amazon $

