‘Best They Got?’: Colbert Mocks Fox News’ Lame Kamala Attack

Now three days into Kamala Harris’ historic presidential campaign, Stephen Colbert began his Wednesday monologue by highlighting some reassuring “hard data” that proved things were looking up for Democrats.

“Yesterday, a Reuters-Ipsos poll had Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump 44 to 42,” said Colbert, to audience cheers. “That’s after a whole year of Biden trailing in the polls.”

Everything just “feels better,” Colbert said. He pointed out how energetic Harris’ rallies have felt compared to those of Trump vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, and highlighted the surge in voter registration after Harris’ campaign was first announced. The best sign of all for Colbert, however, was just how weak Fox News’ attacks on her have been so far.

“Republicans may find it challenging to use their usual bag of tricks against Harris to attack her, because yesterday, House GOP leaders urged members to stop making race comments about Harris,” Colbert said. “Not great when you have to remind your employees not to do something that everyone knows is wrong.”

Colbet continued, “Even Fox News is having trouble coming up with a good attack line against Harris. So far, this is the best they got…” He showed footage of Fox pundits going after Kamala for wanting to “ban plastic straws.”

“That’s the best you got?” Colbert mocked. “Really seems like you’re grasping at something, I don’t know what exactly.”

Colbert added: “It does make sense that Fox News would be obsessed with straws. After all… they suck!”