Adidas’ Loungewear Sale Is a Great Way To Feel Comfortable and Active
Whether you’re able to still go out and exercise outside, or are sitting behind your makeshift desk at home, you need a wardrobe of clothes to keep you comfortable all day. Adidas is known as an athletic brand, but they also make some of the comfiest clothes out there. If you’re looking for comfortable work from home clothes, look no further than Adidas. The brand is having a Loungewear Sale going on right now through Monday, where you can save an extra 20% off select full price and sale items by entering the code ADIWEAR at checkout. We’ve rounded up some of the best pieces to get right now.
Addisage Slides: The classic Adidas massaging sandals are on sale now, which is awesome news. Take out the trash, walk the dog, do whatever you need to do in style, and with the added bonus of a foot massage, too.
Addisage Slides
Free Returns
Must Haves Fleece Pants: Fleece pants are the best sweatpants. The one issue I normally find with them is that they lack tapering. These are tapered, so they don’t look slouchy. Instead, you’ll look and feel athletic, but relaxed, too.
Must Haves Fleece Pants
Free Returns
Adidas 3-Stripes Tights: Coming with the iconic three stripes along the side, these are a great pair of tights if you’re looking to get some new ones. You can work out, or just work in them.
Adidas 3-Stripes Tights
Free Returns
Design 2 Move Shorts: Hey, people can only see your top half during zoom, right? Why not wear some super comfy shorts. Finish that meeting and hop right into a workout because the world is yours.
Design 2 Move Shorts
Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.