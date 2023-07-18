Score Stellar Ticket Deals With These Summer Coupon Codes

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is the perfect season for cheering on your favorite sports teams, musicians, plays, and movies. Unfortunately, event tickets can be pretty pricey—especially if you book them at the last minute. If you’re looking for ways to save on sports games, movies, and other event tickets this season, scroll through below to check out some of the top coupon codes.

Stubhub: Book sports, concert, and theater tickets as low as $6.

SeatGeek: Get $5 off ticket bookings over $5 with the code TAKE5.

TickPick: Pay no service fees on all ticket purchases.

TicketSmarter: Get $15 off any purchase over $200 with the code 15OFF.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.