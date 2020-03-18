Stop Touching Your Face and Use These 5 Products to Wash Instead

People are hoarding toilet paper (just get a bidet!) and washing their hands, but the CDC is also recommending that you stop touching your face. If you offered me a million dollars if I didn’t touch my face all day, I’d lose within the first minute. It’s become a habit for us to touch our faces, but when there’s sickness going around, you should keep your hands far, far away. Where that becomes an issue is washing your face, which you should be doing every day. The good thing is there are now tools to help take dirt and debris off of your face without your fingers touching it.

Clarisonic Mia Prima The OG face brush, a Clarisonic is the best way to really get makeup, dirt, and bacteria off of your face. Squeeze your favorite cleanser onto the brush head and go to town. Buy on Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Makeup Eraser Makeup wipes may seem like the best way to go, but they’re going the way of the dinosaur. And for good reason — they’re far from sustainable. This microfiber cloth helps strip makeup and dirt for your skin with just water. Toss it in the wash (or hand wash it) every couple of days. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOREO LUNA 3 I’ve had one of these in my bathroom for a while and I really love it for when I feel like my skin needs a full refresh. The silicone bristles help get rid of dirt and debris and won’t hang onto any bacteria, either. It comes with multiple settings so you can get just the right clean. Buy on Amazon $ 199 Free Shipping

The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove I love these for getting dry skin off of my body, but you can get special ones made just for your face. They’re softer than normal and will help get any dead skin off with ease. Buy on Amazon $ 10 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Organic Reusable Makeup Remover Pads When applying creams and serums, hands are the best. But if you’re really not trying to touch your face, you can apply any of those to your face with a reusable cotton pad. Press firmly into your skin and swipe up for the best results. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

