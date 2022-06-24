The Best Tower Fans to Help You Make It Through the Summer Alive

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In a perfect world, your air conditioning would keep your place at a just-right temperature, even when outdoor temps are soaring. In reality, ACs don’t always show up as well as they should—or you may not have air conditioning at all. That’s where a tower fan can help keep you cool and sane during a heat wave.

In case you’re not familiar, a tower fan is a tall, thin fan that’s stationed over a base. It blows out cool air just like more traditional circular fans, but tends to cover a broader area for amplified cooling power. And, since this fan is tall, you don’t need to find a counter or desktop to place it on—it just hangs out on the floor.

Tower fans are the popular choice when you want to add a cooling breeze to a larger area, like your bedroom, living room, or home office. Many of today’s tower fans have important features like several fan speeds and even remotes for those times when you just can’t be bothered to get up to adjust the fan.

Of course, there are a lot of tower fans on the market, but not all of them are created equal, making it hard to know where to start. With that in mind, these are the best tower fans out there.

Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan This 42-inch tower fan is sizable to cool off larger spaces without being so massive that it overpowers your room. Enjoy three adjustable speeds and 90 degrees of oscillation to hit nearly every corner of your room. Can’t fall asleep with a noisy fan going? The Lasko has a special nighttime setting that’s quiet enough to help you snooze comfortably. It also comes with a handy remote lets you control all the action from your couch. Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Honeywell Home QuietSet Tower Fan While many people find the sound of a fan blowing soothing, it’s not for everyone. That’s where the Honeywell QuietSet fan comes in. This fan, which comes in a black or white exterior, is specially designed to be quiet, even at the highest setting. Enjoy eight speeds, oscillation, a remote control, and an auto-off timer for those times when you know you don’t want a breeze blowing. A carrying handle makes it easy to tote this bad boy around your place. Buy at Target $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Cool AM07 Air Multiplier Tower Fan At $450, this tower fan is definitely an investment. But, if you want the Tesla of fans, you found it. The Dyson Cool AM07 uses special air multiplier technology to generate lots of air without blades (a definite perk when you have pets and young kids around). It’s also quiet, powerful, and offers up to 10 airflow settings. A magnetized remote can be stored on the side of the fan when you don’t need it. Buy at Amazon $ 450 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Black+Decker Mini Tower Fan While many tower fans are tall, it’s not a requirement. This Black+Decker model is compact—just 13.5 inches tall—and can easily perch on your desk or countertop. It’s also less than three pounds and has a built-in handle, so you can move it around your place as needed. Flip through high and low settings and enjoy the perks of 90-degree oscillation. Another nice perk: This fan comes fully assembled. Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Basics Digital Oscillating 3 Speed Tower Fan Leave it to Amazon to create a tower fan with plenty of great features at a moderate price. This tower fan offers up three speeds and three modes, with just a 35-watt power consumption. A built-in digital control panel and remote make it easy to change things up, even when you’re across the room. Buy at Amazon $ 58 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dreo Tower Fan The Dreo tower fan has some serious power behind it without a lot of extra noise. This fan only gets up to 40dB (about the same level of sound as a refrigerator hum), even at its highest setting. Enjoy four speeds, three modes (normal, natural, and sleep), 90-degree oscillation, and the convenience of a remote control. Buy at Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

