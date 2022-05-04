The Best Athletic Shoes Engineered for Strength Training & High-Impact Workouts—Not Just Running

I hate running—I cannot stand it for the life of me. The idea of anyone running for any other reason other than a wild animal chasing them will truly never make sense to me. However, I do love all other types of workouts—yes, really. Despite there being so many types of fitness training and activities besides running, nearly all of the athletic shoe space has focused on fitness shoes designed for running or spinning shoes for indoor biking. Luckily, over the last few years, there has been a massive expansion in the athletic shoe arena, and a huge upswing in training shoes designed for weightlifting, strength training, and literally all other forms of exercise that aren’t running or hiking.

Training shoes are designed to help boost your performance when you’re working out, covering everything from HIIT workouts to powerlifting. While running shoes typically are designed with a higher heel top to support heel-to-toe movement, trainers tend to have a flatter sole to help support side-t0-side motion. Most training shoes fall somewhere in the middle and are designed to be able to support your foot during a heavy lift as well as it can maneuver themselves during more lateral movements. Training shoes should be versatile and built to handle all types of activities with ease. Obviously, some shoes lean more toward weightlifting and strength training while others focus more on cardio-based training and vice versa. Here are some of the best training shoes you can buy that fall across the entire spectrum.

Under Armor Men's UA Project Rock 4 Training Shoes From the king of non-running exercise, Under Armour’s longstanding partnership with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has led to a number of unique fitness items with the Men's UA Project Rock 4 Training Shoes being one of the most popular. These training shoes are tailor-made to support heavy lifting and HIIT just as well with The Rock personally testing and approving the design. The trainers have a reinforced back heel for support as well as cushioned sole with bounce-back to help you reduce impact and propel yourself forward when moving. The shoes also come in three different colors to better fit your personal taste. Buy at Under Armour $ 150 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Nike Metcon 7 The most recognizable name in fitness, Nike has several different training shoes that are worth considering but perhaps the best of the bunch is the Nike Metcon 7. These trainers are the catch-all shoe built for every single option that could be thrown at them. These training shoes have wide bottoms and a sturdy heel to increase stability, the React foam is designed to reduce impact in HIIT and the breathable mesh keeps your foot cool and clean even under heavy stress. Nike sells the shoes in 6 different color combinations with the Particle Grey/Gum combination being my personal favorite. Buy at Nike $ 130

PUMA x FIRST MILE Fuse Utility Men's Training Shoes Puma is another major athletic apparel brand and the company’s recent collaboration, PUMA x FIRST MILE Fuse Utility Men's Training Shoes, is one of the best sets of trainers you can buy right now. The training shoes have thick PUMAGRIP designed to give you better traction as you move and a low midsole for a sturdier base. What makes the trainers unique is that they are made of plastic bottles and other plastic waste to make the creation of the shoes more sustainable than many other options on the market. Buy at PUMA $ 90

New Balance Minimus TR New Balance has long established itself as one of the best brands in the world for supportive, yet stylish footwear. The company has created more athletic-minded options as well including the New Balance Minimus TR. These training shoes are built with a low-profile ankle and a more minimal design that helps them blend in comfortably into streetwear alongside working out. The trainers have a flatter sole designed to create a sturdy base for lifting weights. New Balance designed the shoes with an interior liner meaning that you can wear them without socks as well without feeling uncomfortable. Buy at New Balance $ 130

Reebok Men's Nano X1 Cross Trainer If you’re looking for a larger and sturdier training shoe, the Reebok Men's Nano X1 Cross Trainer is the option for you. With thick supportive soles and solid construction, the training shoes are meant to hold up against the most intense cardio as well as strenuous weightlifting. The trainers are lighter weight and more mobile in comparison to previous versions of the shoe while still maintaining a solid enough base for more grounded workouts. Additionally, with 18 different color combinations to choose from, the shoes can easily become an everyday fashion item as well. Buy at Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Adidas Dropset Trainers One of the most comprehensively supportive training shoes available, the Adidas Dropset Trainers are designed with a dual-density midsole meant to improve your bounce while moving while also supporting your feet. The still heel adds stability and the mesh exterior increases cooling and breathability. The shoes are also made with 50% recycled materials as the company works to reduce plastic waste and lower its own carbon emissions. The trainers come in 4 different colors and I have to say I kind of love all the options a lot. Buy at adidas $ 130

Allbirds Tree Toppers While not a traditional training shoe, the Allbirds Tree Toppers have significant value being used as such. The high-top style serves to better stabilize your ankles and the flat, flexible soles are good for lifting weights. The shoes are also made of a breathable eucalyptus fiber that keeps your feet cool and comfortable throughout the day. Furthermore, Allbirds is one of the most sustainable shoe brands on the market with the Tree Toppers being made of renewable materials. Buy at Allbirds $ 110

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.