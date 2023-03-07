Looking to Book Your Spring Break Getaway on a Budget? Check Out These Travel Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Now that many people are finally able to travel again, you may be itching to plan your next vacation, spring break getaway, or perhaps just a staycation. While flight prices may be going up right now, there are plenty of travel deals and coupons to take advantage of for the remainder this March. From flight and hotel booking deals to rental car savings, check out the best travel deals and coupons to help you save on your next getaway below.

Expedia: Save 25% or more on Spring getaways.

Hotels.com: Save 30% on hotel bookings during the Spring Savings event through April 20.

Hotwire: Up to 60% off Hot Rate Bookings plus an extra 10% off app bookings with the code HWAPP10.

Priceline: Up to 50% off express deals on flight bookings.

Avis: Get $15 books for three days or more with the code MUWA010.

Viator: Save 10% on all bookings & 12% off bookings over $200.

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.