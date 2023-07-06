Secure Your Last-Minute Summer Vacation With These Travel Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Planning a getaway isn’t exactly cheap between airfare, gas, and hotel prices—especially during summer’s peak vacation season. But, while Independence Day weekend may be over, summer is technically just getting started, and it’s never too late to plan your last-minute vacation or weekend getaway.

In fact, there are plenty of stellar travel deals and coupon codes to scoop up right now, so you don’t have to blow your savings for a well-deserved getaway. Scroll through below to check out the best travel deals and coupon codes to score now.

Expedia: Save 30 percent or more during the summer sale.

Hotwire: Save up to 60 percent on hot-rate hotels and car deals.

Viator: Get 10 percent off all bookings or 12 percent off bookings over $200.

Tripadvisor: Take 10 percent off Things to Do orders with the code DAILYBEAST10.

