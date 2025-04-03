Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With spring in full swing and summer on the horizon, many of us are already dreaming of our next vacation, whether that be an extended international voyage with the family, a cross-country road trip with longtime pals, or a little weekend getaway with an S.O.—maybe even solo. Spring is the perfect time to not only start refining those travel plans—locking in flights, booking lodging, and fine-tuning itineraries. However, the arrival of the spring season is also a good excuse to take stock of your travel arsenal of absolute essentials—especially if your plans include air travel.

Investing in the right travel accessories can make all the difference during your trip, from making it through TSA without a full-blown panic attack (especially if, like me, you don’t have TSA PreCheck) to stowing your carry-on and oversized personal item without getting scolded by ever watchful flight crews. Plus, if you tend to book economy flights on budget airlines for most or even just some of your travel, investing in a lineup of travel accessories with help give you a first class experience—even if you’re seated at the very rear of the cabin behind a crying infant, middle seat, next to two snoring armrest thieves.

The best part about these travel lifesavers? You don’t have to shell out first-class cash to elevate your next flight; there are plenty of under-the-radar products priced under $100 that will more than pay for themselves in convenience and comfort in no time. As someone who flies economy at least once a month, I’ve tested quite a few affordable travel accessories to make budget-friendly air travel pleasant… or at least, suck way less. From eye bag-reducing masks that you can wear in-flight (if you’re brave enough, that is) to foot hammocks that’ll trick your tired legs into thinking you’re in business class (or at least the exit rows!), these are my favorite under-$100 travel accessories to elevate your next flight.

Barefoot Dreams x Revolve Cozy Travel Set When it comes to super soft blankets, robes, and socks, Barefoot Dreams is second to none. Why not bring the cloud-soft comfort up in the sky? This on-sale (and top-selling) Barefoot Dreams x Revolve bundle also makes a great Mother’s Day gift for the frequent flier. See At Revolve Free Shipping

ConcenTrace Trace Mineral Drops Flying can be incredibly dehydrating, and if you’re not a fan of flavored electrolyte supplements—especially chalky powder formulas—Trace Mineral’s ConcenTrace drops are a game-changer. These flavorless mineral drops provide essential pH-balancing trace minerals sourced from the Great Salt Lake in Utah, delivering sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride without any added sugar or unpronounceable ingredients. While the formula imparts a subtle salty taste, I’ve actually come to enjoy it—both in-flight and in everyday hydration. See At Trace Minerals

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches Summer Friday’s travel-friendly Jet Lag collection just got a new addition: Jet Lag Eye Patches. Infused with caffeine and niacinamide, these eye masks help to quell puffiness while locking in hydration so you can land feeling refreshed, plump, and depuffed. See At Revolve

BlueHills Rolled Premium Soft Plush Airplane Throw For a more wallet-friendly travel blanket, look no further than BlueHills’ plush throw. The best part? This compact travel throw also doubles as a pillow, and it comes with a travel clip so you can easily attach it to your carry-on. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Pursonic Purtag Trackers While I try to avoid checking my bags at all costs, sometimes it’s inevitable. If you do have to check your luggage, investing in a tracker like PurTag (only compatible with Apple devices) is a great way to keep track of your stuff. Right now, you can score a four-pack for 16 percent off at Nordstrom. See At Nordstrom Free Shipping

SARISUN Travel Pillow & Mask With Strap for Airplanes If you can’t sleep on planes due to constant head bobbing, this travel pillow-eye mask hybrid can help keep you stabilized so you can catch some quality shut-eye in the sky. It’s designed with a strap to prevent your head from moving and the eye mask blocks out light like a dream. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Nex Travel Cube Travel cubes can make all the difference when it comes to not only keeping your luggage organized, but also saving space. This premium luggage cube by destination-inspired travel brand Luxe features luxe vegan leather and is perfect for packing socks, underwear, and intimates. See At Nex

Boxiki Travel RFID Blocking Money Belt If you’re like me and always trying to sneak an extra bag on the plane without having to “consolidate” before boarding, this slim, RFID-blocking money belt is a great hack. The flat design allows you to slip it under your shirt or sweater while keeping all of your documents, passport, phone, and credit cards easily accessible. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Personal Day Trust Me on This Hypochlorous Acid Spray Many of us love a good mist to lock in hydration during arid flights, but my personal go-to is Personal Day’s Trust Me On This Hypochlorous Acid Spray. Hypochlorous Acid mimics white blood cell compounds, which means it helps to fight bacteria without overdrying, lifts redness, and stops irritation in its tracks. It’s basically a soothing cleanser in a spritz form. Plus, you can even use it as a gentle hand sanitizer in a pinch. See At Personal Day

Paravel Packing Cube Quad Again, packing cubes are the best way to fit extra items into a carry-on (or checked bag) without it bursting to the seams. Paravel’s sustainable storage set allows you to organize your items while maximizing space. Plus, it also lets you separate dirty items from clean ones while you’re on your trip to prevent odor. Take advantage of Paravel’s current spring sale and score 20 percent off sitewide. See At Paravel

Perilogics Luggage Travel Cup Holder Attachment for Suitcase If you’re flying solo, this luggage cup holder attachment is going to be one of the best $15 investments you’ve ever made—at least, it was for me. This allows you to grab a coffee pre-flight without having to ask a stranger to hold it while you stow your carry-on and get seated. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Absolute Support Sheer Compression Stockings for Women 15-20mmHg You likely already know that wearing a pair of compression socks during a long flight can help keep circulation going and swelling at bay. Unfortunately, most compression socks aren’t exactly aesthetically pleasing, but these sheer socks actually look chic. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Alpine FlyFit - Earplugs for Pressure Relief & Preventing Ear Pain Enduring ear pressure and pain during flights is a very distinct type of discomfort, especially if you’re also dealing with sinus issues. Yes, chewing gum or taking a decongestant can help, but these remedies only go so far. These multitasking earbuds are designed to regulate pressure due to altitude changes while also blocking out noise. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Airplane Foot Hammock There’s a reason this affordable foot hammock is an Amazon bestseller; the memory-foam foot rest gives you the comfort of extra leg room while also helping to keep circulation in check. See At Amazon Free Shipping

Airplane Pockets Travel Organizer Having to reach down to fumble through your under-seat item in search of your charger, lip balm, snacks, pen, or whatever else you need is a hassle. This airplane pocket allows you to create your own personal office at your seat. See At Amazon

