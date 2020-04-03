Foot Rests are Underrated. Here Are the Best Ones to Buy for Maximum Comfort

Being the most ergonomic while you work isn’t always at the top of your mind, but it should be. Whether you’re in an office all day or working from home, you deserve to feel comfortable from the start of your day to the end. A foot rest is a great way to keep your back aligned properly, plus it can help increase blood circulation, which is especially important if you’re sitting most of the day. We’ve rounded up some of the best-selling options to give you the best desk setup you can get.

FOR MAXIMUM COMFORT

ErgoFoam Adjustable Foot Rest This is the ultimate foot rest. Made from memory foam, you can use it multiple ways. Use it with the curved part facing up for an ergonomic stance or flip it over for a calf stretch. It even comes with an extra piece to adjust it to the height you like. It’s also available in both soft velvet and breathable mesh. Buy on Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping

FOR BOTH STANDING AND SITTING

VIVO Black Ergonomic Height Adjustable Standing Foot Rest What’s great about this option is that if you have an adjustable standing desk, you can use this footrest all the same. Move it up so you can prop your foot on it while standing or move it down for when you’re seated. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping

FOR EXTRA ORTHOPEDIC SUPPORT

Everlasting Comfort Office Foot Rest Under Desk Just looking at this foot rest, I can feel my tension ease. It’s made from memory foam and features a “teardrop” design that puts your feet and legs into proper ergonomic alignment. There’s a non-slip bottom so it won’t move around while you’re working. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping

FOR A MINI MASSAGE

Eureka Ergonomic Tilt Adjustable Footrest Use this with shoes on and you’ll get a great ergonomic footrest but take your shoes off and you get a foot massage thanks to the textured design. It can also adjust from 0 to 20 degrees to promote circulation. Buy on Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping

