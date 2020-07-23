Juice Up Your Devices With These USB Chargers and Charging Stations

Although you might think it’s fine, the USB charger that came with whatever device you bought deserves an upgrade. I have so many devices these days, including my computer, tablet, Kindle, phone, even my fitness tracker, that it’s hard to find a place to plug them all into. Even when I do, there are typically wires going everywhere. Thankfully, USB chargers with multiple ports exist. They also can adapt their voltage to not overcharge or undercharge your devices. So now’s the time to upgrade your USB charger. To help out, we’ve rounded up some great options.

FOR A SIMPLE CHARGER

Anker USB Wall Charger This is a pretty standard USB charger, although it can accommodate two devices at once. It’s small and sleek and if you just need a simple upgrade from one port, this is a great option. It’s also foldable making it easy to travel with or store when you’re on the go. Buy on Amazon $ 16 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A SLEEK DESIGN

Nekmit Dual Port USB Charger Not only does this charger have two ports, it’s also extremely sleek. Instead of having a cube that juts out of your wall, this one lies fairly flat so it won’t disrupt your home decor. In fact, you’ll hardly notice it’s there. Buy on Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A QUICK CHARGE

AUKEY Quick Charge 3.0 This charging station boasts six ports, but more importantly it can charge your devices faster, and adapt the voltage so that it doesn’t overcharge or undercharge them. If you have a lot of devices to charge and they’re constantly out of juice, try this one out. Buy on Amazon $ 33 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR PLENTY OF PORTS

Vogue 6-Port USB Charger This charging station has a low center of gravity, which is essential since it also has six ports. Even if you have six devices plugged in, it won’t tip over like taller charging stations will. Instead, you can rest assured that your devices will be fully charged when you wake up. Buy on Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping | Free Returns

