From Sous Vides To Freezer, A Vacuum Sealer Is a Must

If you don’t have a vacuum sealer, you absolutely should. Not only are they relatively small and easy to store, but they make saving leftover food the easiest thing, and can help preserve food for even longer than I thought possible. They protect food from freezer burn when in the freezer, and can prevent food from dehydrating, too. Whether you’re storing meats in the freezer or planning a sous vide feast, a vacuum sealer is a must. To help you select a perfect one for you and your home, we’ve rounded up some favorites.

FOR AN EASY TO USE SEALER

Toyuugo Vacuum Sealer What makes this sealer stand out is its interface. While others are a bit confusing, the LED screen right up top makes using this sealer a breeze. Plus, it has a little paper cutter device up top so you can make custom fit bags. Buy on Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A VACUUM SEALER STARTER KIT

Geryon Vacuum Sealer Not only does this vacuum sealer offer two different sealing modes, it also comes complete with a roll of bags to get you started on your vacuum sealing journey. All you need to bring to the table is the food. Buy on Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR A COMPACT SEALER

Mueller Vacuum Sealer One drawback for the vacuum sealer is the size. While it can help you save and store food, storing the sealer itself isn’t always easy. Thankfully, this one is fairly compact so you can keep it pretty much anywhere when it’s not in use. Buy on Amazon $ 71 Free Shipping | Free Returns

FOR EXTRA LONG SEALING

KOIOS Vacuum Sealer On the other hand, maybe you need to vacuum seal a lot of stuff (once you get one, you likely will). This vacuum sealer has an extra long strip so you can seal two bags at once, or one really big bag. Buy on Amazon $ 59 Free Shipping | Free Returns

