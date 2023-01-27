The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Dog Because Pups Are Love

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Having a human Valentine doesn’t preclude you from also wanting to spoil your pup. It may be that we just prefer them to chew a rope toy instead of our favorite shoes, but anything that keeps our pups from getting bored while we work from home is a blessing to us both. As the owner of a new rescue dog, his collection of toys and gear to keep him occupied during the day is still a little slim, so I've been shopping all things doggo.

These cute Valentine’s Day-inspired treats and gifts are perfect for the holiday of love season. Scroll through to grab a few for you and your beloved pupper.

The Foggy Dog My new shelter pup has already scored himself a plaid flannel collar from The Foggy Dog. It’s super soft, very secure, and wider than a standard collar, causing less constriction on his neck. It’s also the most stylish dog-wear line I’ve seen. The Foggy Dog has an entire Valentine’s Day collection, including customizable bandanas, toys, and more. They also make interior-design-worthy beds, a pretty Rifle Paper Co. collab, and upcycled denim styles. We feel pawsitive about the brand “Each time you purchase from The Foggy Dog, we donate half a pound of food to rescue shelters across America.” Buy At The Foggy Dog $

Goody Box Valentine's Dog Toys & Treats This limited-edition, Valentine’s Day-themed Goody Box comes with toys and treats. A Chewy exclusive, it comes in two sizes for small or larger dogs. Absolutely a pawfect gift, it’s nearly half-off today, too, so a great value too. Buy At Chewy $ 22

Embark Dog Breed DNA Test 16% off We're more curious about their breed than our four-legged pals, but this is a perfect gift for any pup owner. The Embark Breed Identification Kit has nearly 15,000 positive reviews and claims to be the most accurate on the market. One review states “This was SOOO MUCH FUN! We were surprised to learn that our new puppy was not a chocolate lab mix. There was no lab in him in matter of fact.” Buy At Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping | Free Returns

V-dog Allergen-free Treats and Kibble V-dog breath bones, kibble, and treats skip ingredients that are common allergens, garnering tons of success stories from formerly itchy pooches. My dogs have been wild about the veterinarian-approved brand and I feel great giving my dog healthy meat-free, planet-friendly treats. It's also been great to have a mini kibble option since many dog foods are too big for smaller pooches. Reviews say, “I have one dog with a very sensitive system that usually can’t eat any dog food because it causes hives and terrible allergies. She has eaten this for years.” V-dog donated 30,000 pounds of kibble last year, and the environmental offset of buying vegan dog food is impressive, so a socially-conscious brand to shop. Buy At Chewy $ Buy At Amazon $

Mejuri Pet Tags Scouted's favorite jewelry brand Mejuri makes some of the cutest custom-engraved pet tags around. Another gift that may impress the owner more than the pet, I swear my doggo struts when he's wearing new geat—but this bling also captures important info like the owner's phone number. The 24k gold-plated stainless steel, water-resistant tags are purrfect for cats too! Buy At Mejuri $ 38

