15 Under $100 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Better Half Will Obsess Over

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it: we’re not all born gift-givers. Sometimes, it takes some research and inspiration to find the right Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart—even if you’ve been with your Valentine for years.

While you could go the conventional route with expensive floral bouquets, bottles of their favorite wine, and heart-shaped chocolate boxes from the drugstore, why not step up your gift-giving game this season and buy something that’ll both surprise and delight this Valentine’s Day?

No matter what your special someone appreciates, whether that’s gorgeous housewares, nourishing skincare, or stylish accessories, we’ve rounded up a variety of solid Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100 to help get you inspired.

Inspired Letters to My Lover Book Lazy about writing love letters? Well, this little book does most of the work for you with prompts like “What I love about us” that you can write to your special someone in a dozen fold-and-seal letters. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Cozy Chenille Sock These ultra-cozy UGG socks will keep your special someone—and their toes—cozy and warm all winter long. Buy At Ugg $ 20

Love You Flowers Dish Towel An adorable tea towel can bring a certain whimsy and wonder to a kitchen space. This Valentine’s Day-inspired option from Anthropologie is a great budget-friendly option that’ll brighten and lighten any space. Buy At Anthropologie $ 24

Merit Beauty Tinted Lip Oil A favorite of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit Beauty is quickly becoming a leader in the clean beauty space. Its glossy, moisturizing lip oil is undoubtedly one of their best products. Buy At Merit Beauty $ 24

Jellycat Plush There’s something undeniably sweet and universally age-appropriate about Jellycat’s stuffed animals. The humorous, playful plushies include these sweet love locks—a duo that’ll bring a smile to anyone’s face. Buy At Nordstrom $ 33

Khen Wavy Petal Glass Coupes Let’s be honest: drinking from a coupe makes sipping champagne an even more elegant experience, and this pink set from Khen evokes a certain vintage aesthetic we can’t help but imbibe. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Papier Wellness Journal If your valentine is a self-care aficionado, you won’t want to pass up this gorgeous, easy-to-follow wellness journal from Papier. It's full of pages to reflect upon goals, intentional habits, sleep, and gratitude. Buy At Amazon $ 35

Hill House Home Belle Bow Bows are having a major resurgence in fashion at the moment, and we’re here for it. If your S.O. is into hair accessories, this cute bow from Hill House will not disappoint. Buy At Hill House Home $ 38

Rifle Paper Co. Curio Porcelain Vase All those fresh-cut Valentine’s Day flowers need a vase, but you shouldn’t settle for just any ordinary glass container. This colorful porcelain option from Rifle Paper Co. adds a whimsical touch to those fresh, fragrant blossoms. Buy At Rifle Paper Co. $ 42

Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil Have a special someone who is skincare-obsessed? This nourishing cleansing oil from Monastery not only does wonders for your skin, but the luxe packaging makes it even more giftable. Buy At Amazon $ 48

Yeti 42 oz Straw Mug Insulated cups are causing hysteria across the country, but you don’t have to fight any crowds to get your hands on this Yeti mug that never fails on the job. Buy At Yeti $ 45

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle There are candles, and then there are Boy Smells candles. The brand carries a versatile, aromatic line of scented candles, but you can’t go wrong with its bestselling Slow Burn candle. Buy At Boy Smells $ 54

Beatriz Ball Frame A purveyor of tarnish-free aluminum home goods, Beatriz Ball is an affordable luxury brand that we simply adore. This shiny, elegant frame is a great piece to include a memorable loved-up photo of you and your beloved. Buy At Neiman Marcus $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Great Jones Hot Dish A splendid gift for the culinary-inclined, this vibrant, brilliantly designed baking dish from Great Jones looks like it came straight from a vintage kitchen. Buy At Great Jones $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sprinkles Valentine’s Day Dozen We wouldn’t normally recommend sweets as a main gift, but Sprinkle’s top-tier cupcakes, which are topped with addicting frosting, are no ordinary dessert. The company offers a sweet Valentine’s Day Dozen with nationwide shipping. Buy At Sprinkles $ 80

