The Best Flower and Plant Delivery Services for All Your Gifting Needs

These days, you can get pretty much anything delivered. Beauty boxes, coffee and tea, meal kits, even top-quality steaks and fish can all be shipped directly to your door. One of the longest standing operations like this is flower delivery. Getting flowers sent to someone is the ultimate just-thinking-of-you act and is guaranteed to make anyone smile. There are a slew of flower and plant delivery services across the country and we’ve rounded up some of the best.

Urbanstems Offering next-day courier delivery in NYC and DC (plus nationwide shipping), UrbanStems has so many unique offerings. Stick with a classic bouquet or go for their dried, preserved arrangements that will last much, much longer than your average fresh flowers. Shop at UrbanStems $

1-800-Flowers This iconic delivery service can send blooms of your choice to anyone across the US. Choose from bouquets to floral arrangements, add a gift or even an entire basket full of treats. They have so many styles to choose from, you may have a hard time choosing a favorite.. Shop at 1-800-Flowers $

Bouqs If you’re looking for flowers that you can’t get anywhere else (while still getting a great price), that’s where Bouqs comes in. Bouqs’ flowers are grown using sustainable practices and the brand even works with small farms to keep the flowers fresher, longer. Shop at Bouqs $

The Sill If you’d rather a little greenery than florals, the Sill has just the thing. s. Choose a bright anthurium that will flower, or the Hoya Heart Planter for something a bit more cutesy. Shop at The Sill $

Bloomscape Another plant purveyor, Bloomscape has some unique gifting options to show someone you care. The Bromeliad Summer will bloom bright and bold while the Heart and Soul Collection features trailing plants and heart-shaped leaves. Shop at Bloomscape $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.