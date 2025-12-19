The Best Super-Last-Minute Gifts You Can Send Instantly by Email

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Let’s face it: even if you’re an ultra-responsible gifter who usually plans ahead instead of waiting until the very last possible second to do your holiday gift shopping, most of us are guilty of forgetting to buy a gift for someone’s special graduation, holiday, birthday, baby shower, and the like. ICYMI, the holidays are swiftly approaching, which means shipping a gift is a risky option at best, even if you order through Amazon Prime.

Fortunately, there are plenty of surprisingly thoughtful gifts you can send by email that won’t look like you waited until the last minute—even if you totally did. Giving gifts IRL isn’t always an option, which means e-gifts are the only safe bet, whether you procrastinated or had responsibly planned months in advance.

I was raised to send handwritten thank you notes, birthday cards, holiday greetings—and, well, the list goes on, so the idea of emailing a gift to someone still makes me a little bit uncomfortable (especially if I imagine my mother’s reaction). But frankly, there are many thoughtful gifts you can send online that don’t scream, “I literally forgot to give you a gift until just now.”

In fact, I would give the gifts outlined below whether I was in a time crunch or had two months to send. So, yes, while I may still be somewhat old-fashioned (I still send the handwritten thank-you notes by mail) when it comes to my gifting philosophies, the idea of sending an online e-gift doesn’t feel quite as blasphemous to me anymore.

Now, despite my lifelong commitment to handwritten letters, I’m no angel. I, too, am a lifelong procrastinator (I wait until Christmas Eve to do my gift shopping every damn year without fail). Since I’m guessing you’re here because you’re in the same boat, I’ve rounded up a few solid gifts you can send by email that will be delivered to the giftee in question almost instantly.

From personalized Cameo videos recorded by a slew of celebrities to MasterClass courses taught by industry professionals like Gordon Ramsey and David Lynch, there’s no shortage of stellar gifts to send by email this holiday. Scroll through below to check out some of our digital gift ideas.

Masterclass Subscription From cooking classes with Gordon Ramsey to basketball lessons with Stephen Curry, Masterclass allows you to give the gift of learning instantly online. You can choose to gift a single course annually for just $90 or an all-access pass for $180. See At MasterClass Free Shipping

Ancestry Gift Subscription Giving the gift of learning about one’s ancestry (whether with the DNA option or the regular subscription) is the ultimate last-minute gift. See At Ancestry

Met Museum Membership For the art-loving giftee (if they’re based in or close to New York City), there is no better gift than an annual membership to the Met Museum. See At Met Museum

Nuuly Apparel Rental Membership For the style lover on your list, treat them to a month (or year) of Nuuly, my favorite clothing rental subscription service. Each month, they’ll be able to pick out six chic items to rent, whether for special events or just for fun. It’s the ultimate antidote to refreshing a stale closet. See At Nuuly

ResortPass Gift Card Give the gift of a staycation or mini getaway with a ResortPass gift card. Resort Pass allows you access to some of the best pools, spas, and other resort amenities without being a guest or member. Day passes for pools, cabanas, and other amenities start at just $25 per day. See At Resort Pass

On Me Virtual Gift Card Rather than just emailing them a generic Starbucks or Amazon gift card, check out On Me’s elevated digital gifting options. On Me digital gift cards center on hobbies and activities, giving them a more personalized feel. It’s almost like sending them a debit card from various retailers and categories, from beauty to basketball. For example, if you select “Brunch, On Me,” your giftee will spend the amount you choose at a range of breakfast establishments, from Dunkin’ to IHOP. See At On Me

Atlas Coffee Subscription If they’re is a total java snob (or casual coffee drinker!), they will love Atlas Coffee Club’s premium subscription service. See At Atlas Coffee Club

Winc Wine Membership If the recipient in question is a wine connoisseur of any level, give the gift of trying new wines each month with Winc’s monthly subscription boxes. Subscribe At Winc Free Shipping

The Sill Subscription Whether your giftee just bought their first home or simply loves houseplants, gifting them a subscription from The Sill is always a good idea. Who doesn't love plants? See At The Sill Free Shipping

Airtasker Gift Card From cleaning to home improvement (TV mounting, furniture assembly, etc.), give the gift of convenience and a helping hand with Airtasker’s digital gift cards. See At Airtasker

Udemy Classes From marketing classes to baking lessons and everything in between, Udemy’s expansive catalog of online courses means there’s something for everyone. Shop At Udemy Free Shipping