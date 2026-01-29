Scouted

The Best Under $100 Valentine’s Day Gifts Your Better Half Will Obsess Over

Are you stumped on what to buy your Galentine or S.O. this Valentine’s Day? Check out these unique under-$100 options she’ll love.

Let’s face it: we’re not all born gift-givers. Sometimes, it takes some research and inspiration to find the right Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart—even if you’ve been with your Valentine for years.

While you could go the conventional route with expensive floral bouquets, bottles of their favorite wine, and heart-shaped chocolate boxes from the drugstore, why not step up your gift-giving game this season and buy something that’ll both surprise and delight this Valentine’s Day?

No matter what your special someone appreciates, whether that’s gorgeous housewares, nourishing skincare, or stylish accessories, we’ve rounded up a variety of solid Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100 to help get you inspired.

Inspired Letters to My Lover Book

Lazy about writing love letters? Well, this little book does most of the work for you with prompts like “What I love about us” that you can write to your special someone in a dozen fold-and-seal letters.

Merit Beauty Tinted Lip Oil

A favorite of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit Beauty is quickly becoming a leader in the clean beauty space. Its glossy, moisturizing lip oil is undoubtedly one of their best products.

Buy At Merit Beauty$24

Khen Wavy Petal Glass Coupes

Let’s be honest: drinking from a coupe makes sipping champagne an even more elegant experience, and this pink set from Khen evokes a certain vintage aesthetic we can’t help but imbibe.

Suki Heart Crystal Glasses
Looking for love? Look no further than these cute heart-shaped glasses (or sunglasses) from Eyebuydirect.

Buy At Eyebuydirect$23

Papier Wellness Journal

If your valentine is a self-care aficionado, you won’t want to pass up this gorgeous, easy-to-follow wellness journal from Papier. It's full of pages to reflect upon goals, intentional habits, sleep, and gratitude.

Buy At Amazon$35

Hill House Home Belle Bow
Bows are having a major resurgence in fashion at the moment, and we’re here for it. If your S.O. is into hair accessories, this cute bow from Hill House will not disappoint.
Buy At Hill House Home$38

Rifle Paper Co. Curio Porcelain Vase

All those fresh-cut Valentine’s Day flowers need a vase, but you shouldn’t settle for just any ordinary glass container. This colorful porcelain option from Rifle Paper Co. adds a whimsical touch to those fresh, fragrant blossoms.

Buy At Rifle Paper Co.$42

Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil
Have a special someone who is skincare-obsessed? This nourishing cleansing oil from Monastery not only does wonders for your skin but also comes in luxe packaging that makes it even more giftable.
Buy At Monastery$48

Yeti 42 oz Straw Mug

Insulated cups are causing hysteria across the country, but you don’t have to fight any crowds to get your hands on this Yeti mug that never fails on the job.

Buy At Yeti$45

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle
There are candles, and then there are Boy Smells candles. The brand carries a versatile, aromatic line of scented candles, but you can’t go wrong with its bestselling Slow Burn candle.
Buy At Boy Smells$54

Great Jones Hot Dish
A splendid gift for the culinary-inclined, this vibrant, brilliantly designed baking dish from Great Jones looks like it came straight from a vintage kitchen.
Buy At Great Jones$70

