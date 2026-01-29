Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Let’s face it: we’re not all born gift-givers. Sometimes, it takes some research and inspiration to find the right Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart—even if you’ve been with your Valentine for years.
While you could go the conventional route with expensive floral bouquets, bottles of their favorite wine, and heart-shaped chocolate boxes from the drugstore, why not step up your gift-giving game this season and buy something that’ll both surprise and delight this Valentine’s Day?
No matter what your special someone appreciates, whether that’s gorgeous housewares, nourishing skincare, or stylish accessories, we’ve rounded up a variety of solid Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100 to help get you inspired.
Lazy about writing love letters? Well, this little book does most of the work for you with prompts like “What I love about us” that you can write to your special someone in a dozen fold-and-seal letters.
A favorite of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit Beauty is quickly becoming a leader in the clean beauty space. Its glossy, moisturizing lip oil is undoubtedly one of their best products.
Let’s be honest: drinking from a coupe makes sipping champagne an even more elegant experience, and this pink set from Khen evokes a certain vintage aesthetic we can’t help but imbibe.
Looking for love? Look no further than these cute heart-shaped glasses (or sunglasses) from Eyebuydirect.
If your valentine is a self-care aficionado, you won’t want to pass up this gorgeous, easy-to-follow wellness journal from Papier. It's full of pages to reflect upon goals, intentional habits, sleep, and gratitude.
All those fresh-cut Valentine’s Day flowers need a vase, but you shouldn’t settle for just any ordinary glass container. This colorful porcelain option from Rifle Paper Co. adds a whimsical touch to those fresh, fragrant blossoms.
Insulated cups are causing hysteria across the country, but you don’t have to fight any crowds to get your hands on this Yeti mug that never fails on the job.