Let’s face it: we’re not all born gift-givers. Sometimes, it takes some research and inspiration to find the right Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart—even if you’ve been with your Valentine for years.

While you could go the conventional route with expensive floral bouquets, bottles of their favorite wine, and heart-shaped chocolate boxes from the drugstore, why not step up your gift-giving game this season and buy something that’ll both surprise and delight this Valentine’s Day?

No matter what your special someone appreciates, whether that’s gorgeous housewares, nourishing skincare, or stylish accessories, we’ve rounded up a variety of solid Valentine’s Day gift ideas under $100 to help get you inspired.

Inspired Letters to My Lover Book Lazy about writing love letters? Well, this little book does most of the work for you with prompts like “What I love about us” that you can write to your special someone in a dozen fold-and-seal letters. Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Merit Beauty Tinted Lip Oil A favorite of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Merit Beauty is quickly becoming a leader in the clean beauty space. Its glossy, moisturizing lip oil is undoubtedly one of their best products. Buy At Merit Beauty $ 24

AD BY 1-800 FLOWERS: Fields of Europe Bliss Bouquet When it comes to thoughtful gifting, you can never go wrong with a beautiful floral arrangement. 1-800 Flowers offers a slew of Valentine’s Day-themed options under $100, all of which are hand-cut by local florists and delivered to your (or their) door. Buy At 1-800 Flowers $ 58+

Khen Wavy Petal Glass Coupes Let’s be honest: drinking from a coupe makes sipping champagne an even more elegant experience, and this pink set from Khen evokes a certain vintage aesthetic we can’t help but imbibe. Buy At Amazon $ 35 Free Returns | Free Shipping

Suki Heart Crystal Glasses Use Code "LOVE2SAVE" for BOGO Looking for love? Look no further than these cute heart-shaped glasses (or sunglasses) from Eyebuydirect. Buy At Eyebuydirect $ 23

Papier Wellness Journal If your valentine is a self-care aficionado, you won’t want to pass up this gorgeous, easy-to-follow wellness journal from Papier. It's full of pages to reflect upon goals, intentional habits, sleep, and gratitude. Buy At Amazon $ 35

Hill House Home Belle Bow Bows are having a major resurgence in fashion at the moment, and we’re here for it. If your S.O. is into hair accessories, this cute bow from Hill House will not disappoint. Buy At Hill House Home $ 38

Rifle Paper Co. Curio Porcelain Vase All those fresh-cut Valentine’s Day flowers need a vase, but you shouldn’t settle for just any ordinary glass container. This colorful porcelain option from Rifle Paper Co. adds a whimsical touch to those fresh, fragrant blossoms. Buy At Rifle Paper Co. $ 42

Monastery Rose Cleansing Oil Have a special someone who is skincare-obsessed? This nourishing cleansing oil from Monastery not only does wonders for your skin but also comes in luxe packaging that makes it even more giftable. Buy At Monastery $ 48

Yeti 42 oz Straw Mug Insulated cups are causing hysteria across the country, but you don’t have to fight any crowds to get your hands on this Yeti mug that never fails on the job. Buy At Yeti $ 45

Boy Smells Slow Burn Candle There are candles, and then there are Boy Smells candles. The brand carries a versatile, aromatic line of scented candles, but you can’t go wrong with its bestselling Slow Burn candle. Buy At Boy Smells $ 54