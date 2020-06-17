This Is How Easy It Is to Get Fresh Produce Delivered

Most food delivery services these days focus on things like locally-source meats or specialty ingredients, but what about good ol’ fruits and vegetables? Whether you want to get more of these into your diet or are fully vegetarian or vegan, there are really great options for you too. These days, going to the grocery store to get produce is much more of a production than it was pre-quarantine. You can get fresh produce delivered to your doorstep in more ways than one, from meal kits to customizable boxes, and we’ve rounded up a few top picks.
FOR VEGGIE-PACKED JUICES
Raw Generation Produce Box
If you’re slacking on nutrients from not getting enough veggies in your diet, an easy way to help is by adding juice. Raw Generation has dozens of options of juices and smoothies but also a product box to create your own concoctions.
FOR VEGETARIAN MEAL KITS
Mosaic Meal Kits
These kits are heavy on the plants but aren’t flavorless or unsatisfying. You can choose noodle dishes packed with fresh veggies and rich bowls with hearty ingredients like sweet potatoes and beets.
FOR VEGAN MEAL KITS
Purple Carrot Meal Delivery
Not all meal delivery options have to revolve around meat and dairy. Purple Carrot offers fully plant-based meals delivered right to your door. You can choose your delivery frequency and look through the menus online.
FOR A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING
Sun Basket Delivery
While Sun Basket offers boxes with meats and poultry, you can customize yours to be all vegetarian. You can even choose a certain diet to stick to, like Paleo, or even Quick & Easy, which keeps prep to under 20 minutes.
