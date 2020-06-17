This Is How Easy It Is to Get Fresh Produce Delivered

Most food delivery services these days focus on things like locally-source meats or specialty ingredients, but what about good ol’ fruits and vegetables? Whether you want to get more of these into your diet or are fully vegetarian or vegan, there are really great options for you too. These days, going to the grocery store to get produce is much more of a production than it was pre-quarantine. You can get fresh produce delivered to your doorstep in more ways than one, from meal kits to customizable boxes, and we’ve rounded up a few top picks.

FOR VEGGIE-PACKED JUICES

Raw Generation Produce Box If you’re slacking on nutrients from not getting enough veggies in your diet, an easy way to help is by adding juice. Raw Generation has dozens of options of juices and smoothies but also a product box to create your own concoctions. Buy on Raw Generation $ 80

FOR VEGETARIAN MEAL KITS

Mosaic Meal Kits These kits are heavy on the plants but aren’t flavorless or unsatisfying. You can choose noodle dishes packed with fresh veggies and rich bowls with hearty ingredients like sweet potatoes and beets. Buy on Mosaic $ 80

FOR VEGAN MEAL KITS

Purple Carrot Meal Delivery Not all meal delivery options have to revolve around meat and dairy. Purple Carrot offers fully plant-based meals delivered right to your door. You can choose your delivery frequency and look through the menus online. Buy on Purple Carrot $ 52

FOR A LITTLE OF EVERYTHING

Sun Basket Delivery While Sun Basket offers boxes with meats and poultry, you can customize yours to be all vegetarian. You can even choose a certain diet to stick to, like Paleo, or even Quick & Easy, which keeps prep to under 20 minutes. Buy on Sun Basket $ 72

