Skip the Grocery Store and Fill Your Freezer With High Quality Meats

Going to the grocery store used to be my favorite activity. Now, because I’ve been cooking more and trying to go less, it feels like a mad dash to get everything I need, instead of the calming activity it once was. But, shopping online for meat can be a fun experience, too. There are plenty of great places to order high quality meats that you wouldn’t be able to find in your local grocery store anyway. From filets of fish to prime choice steaks, here are some of the best meat delivery options out there.
FOR A SUPERB STRIP STEAK
Rastelli’s NY Strip Steak
Since 1976, Rastelli’s has been delivering food to restaurants and top chefs, and now they’ll deliver straight to you. From Faroe Island Salmon Filets to Italian Pork Sausages, Wagyu Burgers, and NY Strip Steaks, Rastelli’s has an unbelievable selection of some of the finest cuts out there. It’s also all responsibly-raised without antibiotics, steroids, or hormones, so you know your meal is coming from a place you can trust.
FOR A TOP NOTCH SIRLOIN
Snake River Farms Top Sirloin
Another meat supplier for restaurants, Snake River Farms will deliver American Wagyu Steaks, Kobe Hot Dogs, Roasts, and other selections of Kurobuta Pork, NW Beef, and Dry-Aged cuts. Snake River Farms is involved in the process of raising the cattle from start to finish, so the product is always responsibly and humanely raised, as well as delicious, too.
FOR A STAY AT HOME BUNDLE
Porter Road Stay At Home Bundle
Raised with no hormones, no antibiotics, and on a pasture, Porter Road has a mouthwatering selection. They have great steak cuts, along with pork, lamb, and chicken selections. But better yet, they make shopping easy with their curated boxes. Try their Ground Beef 10 lb Bundle, or better yet, give their Stay At Home Bundle a shot. It has ground beef, ground pork, Italian sausage, and country breakfast sausage.
FOR SOMETHING A LITTLE FISHY
Crowd Cow Wild Alaskan Halibut
Crowd Cow has a really cool system. Enter your zip code and it will show all of the cuts you can get from farms near you. All meat is from local farms and shipped vacuum sealed and frozen to your doorstep. While my zip code offers excellent weekday essentials like NY strip steaks, delicious chicken breasts, and thick cut bacon. They also have a great fish selection, too. Their site is definitely worth some exploring.
FOR A STARTER BOX
Mr. Steak Starter Box
Get steakhouse quality meats delivered right to you with Mr. Steak. Choose from their great selection of premade boxes to beef up your freezer. The Super Starter Box comes with 2 Prime Flat Irons, 2 Choice NY Strip Steaks, a Boneless Ribeye, and a pack of Steak Burgers. They also have a Monster Cut Box with Cowboy Steaks, a Porterhouse and some Kansas City Strips.
FOR MOUTHWATERING PORK CHOPS
Farm Foods Pork Chops
On Farm Foods, you can browse by meat or by farm. Select a farm and see what kind of meat they have available or select a meat and see where it’s coming from. Either way, it’s pretty excellent you can see where your food originated from. They have delicious pork chops, delectable whole chickens, and more options you can choose from.
FOR MORE EXOTIC CUTS
D’Artagnan Wild Boar Rib Rack
D’Artagnan has everything you need plain and simple. From cuts you’ve heard of, to more exotic ones — why not give wild boar, bison, rabbit or even venison a try at this point? They also have a great charcuterie selection, a melange of truffle butters, and, of course, great beef and pork options too.
