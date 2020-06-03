Skip the Grocery Store and Fill Your Freezer With High Quality Meats

Going to the grocery store used to be my favorite activity. Now, because I’ve been cooking more and trying to go less, it feels like a mad dash to get everything I need, instead of the calming activity it once was. But, shopping online for meat can be a fun experience, too. There are plenty of great places to order high quality meats that you wouldn’t be able to find in your local grocery store anyway. From filets of fish to prime choice steaks, here are some of the best meat delivery options out there.

FOR A SUPERB STRIP STEAK

FOR A TOP NOTCH SIRLOIN

FOR A STAY AT HOME BUNDLE

Porter Road Stay At Home Bundle Raised with no hormones, no antibiotics, and on a pasture, Porter Road has a mouthwatering selection. They have great steak cuts, along with pork, lamb, and chicken selections. But better yet, they make shopping easy with their curated boxes. Try their Ground Beef 10 lb Bundle, or better yet, give their Stay At Home Bundle a shot. It has ground beef, ground pork, Italian sausage, and country breakfast sausage. Buy on Porter Road $ 90

FOR SOMETHING A LITTLE FISHY

FOR A STARTER BOX

Mr. Steak Starter Box Get steakhouse quality meats delivered right to you with Mr. Steak. Choose from their great selection of premade boxes to beef up your freezer. The Super Starter Box comes with 2 Prime Flat Irons, 2 Choice NY Strip Steaks, a Boneless Ribeye, and a pack of Steak Burgers. They also have a Monster Cut Box with Cowboy Steaks, a Porterhouse and some Kansas City Strips. Buy on Mr. Steak $ 129

FOR MOUTHWATERING PORK CHOPS

Farm Foods Pork Chops On Farm Foods, you can browse by meat or by farm. Select a farm and see what kind of meat they have available or select a meat and see where it’s coming from. Either way, it’s pretty excellent you can see where your food originated from. They have delicious pork chops, delectable whole chickens, and more options you can choose from. Buy on Farm Foods $ 22

FOR MORE EXOTIC CUTS

Scouted relentlessly tries new products and scours the internet to recommend the best things for upgrading your life – so you don’t have to. Whatever you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.