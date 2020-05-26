The Best Steak You'll Ever Eat Can Be Shipped To You

During this time, two things have completely changed for me: I’ve been cooking more, and one of my favorite activities, going to the grocery store, has been tainted. Instead of a fun, almost relaxing experience, it’s now a stressful one I try to avoid at all costs. But since I’m cooking pretty much all of my meals, I still want high quality ingredients, maybe even better ingredients than normal, on hand so I can cook up a delicious meal on a whim. This New Jersey butcher shop has the solution, no matter where you are in the country.

Instead of anxiously waiting at the butcher station, Rastelli’s has me covered. The butcher shop has been around since 1976, delivering food to restaurants and top chefs, and as of recently will deliver to your doorstep, too. All you have to do is select some proteins. That turns out to be the hard part. Their selection is one of my favorite places to window shop. From Faroe Island Salmon Filets to Italian Pork Sausages, Wagyu Burgers, and NY Strip Steaks, Rastelli’s has an unbelievable selection of some of the finest cuts out there. It’s also all responsibly-raised without antibiotics, steroids, or hormones, so you know your meal is coming from a place you can trust.

Rastelli’s will ship to you anywhere in the US, and all of your meats come frozen in a package with some dry ice. Just pop your meats in the freezer and there you have it: a freezer full of mouthwatering steaks and filets that’ll keep for up to a year. And honestly, ask yourself, what more do you really need in life?

