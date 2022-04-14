The Most-Trusted VPNs to Secure Your Privacy and Give You Access to Streaming Content From Around the World

In a world of rapidly dwindling privacy, it’s comforting to know that you can still give yourself a small pocket of security online with a VPN. A VPN, or virtual private network, helps to protect your IP address, web browsing, and location from companies trying to track your data online. Especially as our data gets increasingly monetized and sold, it can be incredibly vital to do everything within your power to protect your information and secure your privacy when you’re on the web. This is a fundamental human right, and using some of the best VPN services for cybersecurity and streaming can be powerful tools to ensure you exercise that right.

But security and privacy issues aren’t the only use that VPNs can help with—you can also stream more programs using one too. Honestly, I really just want to watch BBC nature documentaries again, but because these programs are British, it can be nearly impossible to navigate streaming them online. Fortunately, I’m able to change the location of my internet surfing through a VPN to get access to my favorite programs.

As happy as I am that my privacy is being protected when I use a VPN service, I am far happier by the fact that I can watch wolves and lions chase their prey across scenic landscapes while David Attenborough narrates. VPNs can help you access content from around the world with ease—not just BBC and other British documentaries. In fact, for sports fans or even those that simply want to watch shows that are unique to a specific country’s streaming services, VPNs are the best tool at your disposal. With that in mind, here are some of the best VPN services you can get right now.

NordVPN 2 Year Membership NordVPN is one of the biggest and most well-known names in VPNs. The company offers the highest connection speeds based on specific tests and has more than 5400 servers. This ensures that even with the VPN running on your device, there should not be any significant drop in speed or operational capacity. So, if you want to stream in HD, NordVPN will make sure that happens without any major disruptions. Additionally, NordVPN comes with basic cybersecurity as well including malware protection, ad blockers and tracker blockers to ensure your data is always safe. Buy at NordVPN $ 79

ExpressVPN 1 Year Membership Another major player in the VPN field, ExpressVPN offers powerful speed and seamless protection for your data. The VPN is built to handle unlimited bandwidth and has servers in 94 different countries to ensure high-quality performance wherever you are in the world. Additionally, ExpressVPN is available on any smart device and operating system so you can use it while you surf the web on your phone or tablet. The company also offers 24-hour support if there is ever an issue with your VPN. Buy at Express VPN $ 100

Atlas VPN 2 Year Membership Atlas VPN sets itself apart from other options through its email protection and Wireguard. The Wireguard is designed to help increase internet and connection speeds while the email protection ensures that all of your data and messages are encrypted and protected from potential threats. Atlas VPN also allows you to connect unlimited devices to your VPN so you’ll be able to protect all your devices without needing to pay for any additional services. Atlas also has a data breach monitor, so if there is ever a data leak, you will be notified immediately and can begin changing passwords or deleting accounts. Buy at Atlas $ 50

BlufVPN 1 Year Membership BlufVPN is not as well known as some of the other options, but what it lacks in name recognition it more than makes up for in affordability and performance. The company offers the lowest cost per month for several of the plans offered in comparison to nearly all other competitors. Furthermore, BlufVPN has designed its service to automatically kill switch your internet if the VPN falters meaning that you will never have to worry about your data or privacy getting compromised under any circumstances. BlufVPN also offers 24-hour customer support so if issues arise, you will be covered. Buy at bluf $ 42

