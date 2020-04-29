Keep Your Online Privacy and Freedom Intact With This Highly Rated VPN Service
Surfing the web without a VPN is like playing with fire—sooner or later you’re going to get burned. Even at home on a private network, you may be vulnerable to unwanted eyes looking at your activity. PureVPN sends all your data through a virtual private tunnel which encrypts it and makes the data unreadable to intruding eyes.
Right now, PureVPN is offering a 7-day trial period for only $0.99! Users will be able to experience all of PureVPN's features with zero restrictions. Some handy features include 10 simultaneous logins (Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS support, as well as device-specific support for Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Kodi, among others) to keep all your devices secure, 24/7 customer service, and access to 2,000+ servers across 140 countries.
Beyond privacy, PureVPN is great for binge-watching. It’s a common belief that ISPs throttle internet speeds while people are using streaming services. But PureVPN’s data encryption beats the ISP speed-throttling game and lets you stream content without slowdowns, giving you unrestricted access to anything without bottlenecks. PureVPN allows you to enjoy the internet the way it was intended—without restrictions and anonymously. Give it a whirl today with the $0.99 trial.
PureVPN 7-Day Trial + 47% off monthly subscription
Only $5.28/month after trial ends
