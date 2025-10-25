Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s well known that walking offers a laundry list of health benefits. If you need a refresher, getting your daily steps in (even just 4,000 steps a day) can boost everything from mood to heart health while lowering inflammation, blood pressure, and the risk of all-cause mortality (death for any reason).

“One of the easiest, most effective things you can do to limit or slow your risk of heart disease is daily walking,” said Blen Tesfu, MD, a general practitioner and medical advisor at Welzo based in the United Kingdom.

Tesfu noted that walking offers many of the same benefits as more intense forms of exercise without straining the body or wearing down joints. What’s more, he said, “Consistent walking has been demonstrated to have a calming effect and, over time, can relieve mild symptoms of anxiety or tiredness.”

Walking is generally easy and accessible—you don’t need to be an athlete or wear special clothes. But when you’re extra busy or the weather outside is less than welcoming, figuring out how to log your steps can be tricky. That’s where a walking pad comes in.

If you want to challenge your lower-body muscles, build endurance, and burn more calories, incline walking is ideal. “It’s like sneaking in resistance training while doing cardio,” said Hector Perez, MD, a bariatric surgeon and advisor at Bariatric Reports in Tijuana, Mexico. “Walking on an incline mimics hiking, which challenges balance and builds core stability.”

Not all walking pads have an incline feature (in fact, most do not), but we found the best ones that do. Scroll through below to check out eight space-saving walking pads with incline functionality.

DeerRun Z10 Smart Walking Pad This walking pad has 12 incline levels—more than most—and a speed range that goes up to 3.8 miles per hour. You can adjust the settings with the included remote or via Bluetooth using the PitPat app. The DeerRun Z10 also has an LED display that shows your speed, distance, time, and calories burned. With a brushless motor, it's also relatively quiet. Shop At Walmart $ 240 Free Shipping Shop At Amazon

FlexiSpot Auto Incline Walking Treadmill This walking pad from FlexiSpot has nine steepness levels with up to a 12 percent incline and speeds up to four miles per hour. While this walking pad is on the heavier and larger side, it has built-in shock absorption for smoother walks and less impact on your joints. It's exceptionally quiet, too. Another thing some people might appreciate is that there’s no companion app. Setting it up is simple, and you can still choose from pre-programmed workouts and connect your music to the Bluetooth speakers. Shop At FlexiSpot $ 350

Lichico Adjustable Incline Walking Pad Looking for something more affordable? This walking pad is under $200 and has several of the same features as higher-end models. It’s equipped with nine incline levels and a maximum speed of 4 miles per hour. The track is also about as long and wide as a treadmill, but the lightweight, low-profile design can easily be slid underneath a desk, couch, or bed. Shop At Amazon $ 199 Free Shipping Shop At Walmart $ 150 Free Shipping

Egofit Walker Pro-M1 The Walker Pro-M1 from Egofit is a lighter-weight, more compact option, so it’s easy to stash away and move around your home. It has a fixed incline of five percent, so you can’t adjust it, but you’ll get the extra burn every time you use it. “A three to five percent incline is perfect for beginners, gently engaging your posterior chain and improving posture,” Perez told the Daily Beast. This walking pad has a wider speed range than many others, going up to 11 miles per hour, so you can use it for jogging and running, too. Shop At Amazon $ 400 Free Shipping

Merach NovaWalk W50 TrekPad The NovaWalk W50 can be adjusted up to a 12 percent incline, which you can set using the included remote. Though this walking pad isn’t as light or compact as others, the treadmill-like design is super-sturdy with a reinforced deck and an extra-wide path. The speed goes up to four miles per hour, so you can use it for light jogging and speed walking. This walking pad also has a weight limit of 400 pounds, which is rare for most models. Shop At Merach $ 360 Free Shipping

Urevo SpaceWalk 3S The SpaceWalk 3S has a decent incline of up to nine percent and a maximum speed of four miles per hour. You can adjust the steepness and speed using the remote or the Urevo mobile app. The app has tons of workouts, including HIIT (high-intensity interval training) sessions that combine walking and jogging with fluctuating inclines. “The real trick is to vary it,” said Perez. “Alternate flat and incline periods to keep your body guessing and your metabolism awake.” The app can also sync music with your walking pace. We also appreciate the elevated shock absorption. This walking pad promises to protect your knees and prevent wobbling at any speed or incline. Shop At Urevo $ 350 Free Shipping

Sperax Walking Pad & Vibration Plate This reasonably priced walking pad is among the most compact and lightweight options. It weighs just 31 pounds and is a few inches narrower and shorter than average. The small footprint and wheels make it easy to transport, store, and pull out when you need it. This model also doubles as a vibration plate, saving you even more space if you were thinking about getting both. More to the point, it has an adjustable incline that goes up to 10 percent and a max speed of nearly four miles per hour. Shop At Amazon $ 219 Free Shipping

Trailviber Walking Pad Treadmill Down From $450 This top-rated walking pad can support up to 450 pounds—one of the highest weight capacities we found. The double-deck design has a two-layer track for added stability and shock absorption. Surprisingly, it’s also fairly lightweight (44 pounds) and compact. You can choose from nine steepness levels with up to 12 percent incline and walk or jog up to four miles per hour. The virtually silent motor allows it to run really quietly, too. Shop At Amazon $ 329 Free Shipping

