The Best Prime Day Deals Not on Amazon From Walmart, Best Buy, and Target

There are so many deals happening on Amazon right now that we can sometimes forget that other retailers exist. Well, big box stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are all having massive sales today and tomorrow to compete with Prime Day, and the customer is the winner. Brands like Dyson, Samsung, Apple, and more are all on sale.
Apple Airpods Pro, 24% off
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, 28% off
Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan, 38% off
LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity, 44% off
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, 29% off
Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, 20% off
Oral-B Smart 1500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $43% off
Select by Calphalon 15pc Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set, 23% off
Save 25% on beauty and personal care
Save up to 30% on bedding and bath
Sale on Nintendo Software starting at $29.99
Save up to 40% on outdoor patio furniture
Save up to 20% on women’s swim, sandals, dresses, and more
Anova - Precision Cooker Nano, 23% off
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, 27% off
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 30% off
Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series
Save up to $50 on select Samsung Galaxy Buds
Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series
Save Up to $200 on laptops from HP, Acer, Lenovo and more
Save up to $500 or more on select Sony cameras and lenses
Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum, 28% off
Hisense 40" Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV, 22% off
Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill, 40% off
Save up to 60% on women’s clothing and accessories
Save up to 50% on men’s clothing and accessories
Save up to 20% on EltaMD sunscreen
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.