The Best Prime Day Deals Not on Amazon From Walmart, Best Buy, and Target

There are so many deals happening on Amazon right now that we can sometimes forget that other retailers exist. Well, big box stores like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart are all having massive sales today and tomorrow to compete with Prime Day, and the customer is the winner. Brands like Dyson, Samsung, Apple, and more are all on sale.

Target

Apple Airpods Pro, 24% off

Buy one, get one free Books

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, 28% off

Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan, 38% off

LG 2.1 Ch 160W Sound Bar with Bluetooth Connectivity, 44% off

KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer, 29% off

Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, 20% off

Oral-B Smart 1500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $43% off

Select by Calphalon 15pc Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set, 23% off

Save 25% on beauty and personal care

Save up to 30% on bedding and bath

Sale on Nintendo Software starting at $29.99

Save up to 40% on outdoor patio furniture

Save up to 20% on women’s swim, sandals, dresses, and more

Best Buy

Anova - Precision Cooker Nano, 23% off

Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells, 27% off

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 30% off

Save up to $250 on Macbooks

Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series

Save up to $50 on select Samsung Galaxy Buds

Save up to $400 on Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G series

Save Up to $200 on laptops from HP, Acer, Lenovo and more

Save up to $500 or more on select Sony cameras and lenses

Walmart

Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordless Vacuum, 28% off

Hisense 40" Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV, 22% off

Kamado Joe Jr. 13.5 inch Charcoal Grill, 40% off

Save up to 60% on women’s clothing and accessories

Save up to 50% on men’s clothing and accessories

Save up to 20% on EltaMD sunscreen

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.