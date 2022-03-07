These Washable Kitchen Rugs Make Cleanup a Breeze

It’s a universal fact of life: Any kind of fabric or furniture you put in your kitchen is most likely going to get spilled on at some point. Between cooking, hosting, and eating meals, the kitchen is basically a danger zone when it comes to these types of harder-to-clean furniture and home decor item. And, in the case of area rugs, that can get frustrating and costly, fast. Fortunately, washable kitchen rugs are a thing, and they're an absolute game-changer.

Washable kitchen rugs allow you to keep your home's chic aesthetic perfectly intact, but they're also practical and easy to maintain. When spills and accidents inevitably happen, you can just toss your rug in the washing machine and go about your day without worrying about your investment piece getting ruined in the wash —it’s that easy.

Washable kitchen rugs aren’t a new concept, but today’s options are much better looking than stark, utilitarian versions of the past. Now, you don't have to sacrifice your home decor style for a practical rug. These washable kitchen rugs will elevate your space—and dial down your anxiety.

GelPro Nevermove Machine Washable Kitchen Rug Want a kitchen rug that takes care of itself? The GelPro Nevermove is has you covered. This accent rug uses special anti-slip backing and adhesive to keep your rug firmly in place. It promises to fend off even red wine stains and is fully machine washable (just lay it flat to dry). Choose from a slew of gorgeous patterns, with something in the mix to match every decor. Buy at Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bungalow Rose Jaelyn Washable Rug This area rug is so gorgeous, you’d never know it was machine washable. Available in a range of sizes, the Jaelyne features a distressed boho style that blends well into any kitchen space. It’s made of polyester and is stain resistant, making for easy clean-up. In the event of larger spills, though, just toss it in the washing machine. Buy at Wayfair $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Maples Abstract Washable Kitchen Rug This Moroccan-inspired kitchen rug has a cool geometric design to elevate your flooring. It features a nylon pile for a little softness underfoot, with skid-resistant latex backing below. Meaning, you don’t need a rug pad or gripper underneath. The rug comes in a slew of sizes, ranging from a small rectangle to a 7- by 10-footer. Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns

nuLoom Gladys Machine Washable Rug You’d never know this pretty rug was machine washable. It features soft, stain-resistant fabric in goes-with-everything shades of white and gray. A non-slip backing keeps your rug firmly in place, while a durable weave won’t wear out, even in high traffic spots. Choose from different sizes, including round, square, and rectangular shapes. Buy at Amazon $ 22 Free Shipping | Free Returns Shop at Overstock $

Corrigan Studio Non-Slip Washable Kitchen Rug Nab two washable kitchen rugs at once with this pretty set. The geometric-print rugs are built tough thanks to durable polypropylene. As a result, they’re resistant to liquids and stains, making it simple to mop up spills on the spot. There’s even an anti-slip backing, so you don’t have to worry about sliding around while you cook. Buy at Wayfair $ 185 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Threshold Madison Runner Rug Leave it to Target to have a washable kitchen runner that’s just $20. The Madison rug is simple and elegant, featuring a solid border of red, tan, or gray—your choice. It’s crafted with olefin material for extra durability and has a low pile to keep stray crumbs from getting stuck inside. The backing is made from 100 percent latex for a secure grip. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

