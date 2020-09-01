Have a Hole in Your Window Screen? This Tape May Help

There is nothing worse than unwanted visitors in your home. I take extreme precautions to ensure no pests get in. Hanging fly bags outdoors is a good start, and my last line of defense in case something does make it inside is this trusty electric swatter. But essential to my entire defense scheme are the screens on my doors and windows. Without them, there’d be no way to go outside or open the window without bugs hurdling in at a terrifying pace. Unfortunately, screens are prone to breaking, and for a while I thought the only way to fix them was by replacing them entirely. Then, I discovered this tape.

It’s not regular duct tape, although if you’re not paying attention, it might look like it. No, this tape has tiny little mesh holes in it, so that if you have a screen door, or a screen with tears or holes in it, you can just rip a piece off, slap it on, and have a screen that’s practically as good as new. The tape is extra strong and waterproof, so if it’s windy or rainy, the tape won’t suddenly fly off when you need it most. But I think my favorite part about it is that you get an entire roll. It’s not like you have just a couple patches and need to order more every time it breaks. Instead, when you buy a roll, you can rest assured that you’re constantly equipped to handle any screen repair job life throws at you.

My screens, once broken and downtrodden, are looking good as ever. And I couldn’t be happier with this purchase myself. Secure screens means no more bugs, and as much fresh New York City air as I can breathe.

by.RHO Screen Repair Tape Buy on Amazon $ 9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.