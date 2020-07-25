These Bin Liners Keep My Crisper Drawer Way Cleaner

These days, there is nothing better than going to the grocery store (or even the farmers market!) and coming home with a bunch of fresh produce to put in the fridge. A crisper drawer filled with lettuce, fruits, and veggies is a sight to behold. Recently, as I’ve been cooking more, my crisper drawer has been chock full of deliciousness. However, there is one problem. As the week goes on and things start to wilt, I’ve noticed that my leafy greens and veggies start to drop little bits of themselves into the drawer. At first, it was no big deal, but slowly little amounts of green lettuce turned to black crumbs that are impossible to remove from my fridge without a deep clean. If you’ve been there, you know it’s super annoying. Thankfully, I found out about something to make dealing with this way, way easier.

The Envision Home Fridge Bin Liners will be your new favorite kitchen item. Each pack comes with three twelve inch by twenty four inch liners to place in various spots of your fridge. If they don’t fit in your drawers, don’t worry, they are easily trimmable. And they come in three cute designs: one with fruits and vegetables, another with trellises, and another with little leaves. You could put them on the shelves if you’re prone to spilling there, but where I think they’re most useful is in the crisper drawer. All you have to do is put one at the very bottom and it will start absorbing excess moisture from your produce, along with little scraps that fall off. After a few weeks in your crisping drawer, the liners will likely have picked up plenty of debris from your veggies. Next time you’re emptying out the drawer, simply take out the liner, and out will come all of those gross little bits. Your fridge will be spotless, and putting in a new batch of produce will be that much more enjoyable.

You should get a few packs, just to be safe, but they are machine washable, too. I always thought going into the drawer with a moist paper towel was the only way. Now, I can’t imagine life any differently.

Envision Home Fridge Bin Liners

