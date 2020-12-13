This Soda Can Dispenser Doubles the Space of Your Fridge

We drink a lot of sparkling water in this house (read: several boxes a week), which means we go through cans fast. The problem is, sparking water boxes take up tons of space. They’re bulky, they’re heavy, and they’re not pretty to look at when they’re sitting out in the open. For a long time, we stacked them in our pantry. Then, we piled them in our garage as the weather got colder so we could have chilled drinks without taking up too much space in our already-crowded refrigerator — we had already sacrificed an entire shelf just to house even more cans. I blame my partner, who is the main culprit of drinking so much sparkling water, but we knew we needed a solution if we wanted to have enough space to store food.

The pantry didn’t work because it meant no snack storage. The garage didn’t work because it meant putting on shoes and going outside every time someone wanted a can of sparkling water. As a huge fan of organization and tidiness, I couldn’t stand the idea of continuing to live with a cluttered kitchen so I turned to fridge organization products, an impromptu-buy as I browsed for something completely unrelated. I discovered special shelving units made for organizing yogurts, egg trays, and the holy grail of them all: a soda can dispenser.

The iDesign Fridge Binz Soda Plus Holder was the solution to our sparkling water problem, which had begun to turn into an epidemic. This neat little organizing tool sits nicely on a refrigerator shelf and stores up to nine standard-sized soda cans or sparkling waters. It also comes with some extra storage space on top to stack a few more cans (or other items of your choice). The best part is, the cans roll right out, so as soon as you grab one, another is ready to go. Thanks to this holder, we doubled the amount of space in our refrigerator and made room to actually store the necessities.

My sparkling water-loving partner absolutely raves about this product and makes grabbing cans out of the fridge easy as pie. It also means no more venturing into the garage at night, bundled up in a winter jacket, just to grab a water. If you’re on a mission to organize your fridge or if you also love sparkling water as much as we do, I can’t recommend this soda can dispenser enough.

iDesign Fridge Binz Soda Plus Holder Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond $ 17

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.