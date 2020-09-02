This is the Only Way I Can Prevent Debilitating Headaches

I am someone who lives in constant fear of migraines. If you have them, you know what I’m talking about. The pain can be debilitating and it can ruin your whole day. It has for me, way too many times. Once I fully get one, there’s no way to get rid of it other than ibuprofen and sleep. But that doesn’t mean you can’t try to prevent them. Personally, I try to stay as hydrated as possible, and try to manage my stress, too. But if all else fails, and I start to see a blue aura around me, I turn to this trusty balm.

The Migrastil Migraine Stick is filled with cooling essential oils that help me stop my migraines from coming on. Whenever I have the first sign of a migraine, like light headedness or seeing colors, I whip this out of my pocket and roll some onto my temples and a little more onto the back of my neck. Immediately, a cool sensation wraps a band around my head, and a tingling feeling seeps its way in. The stick is filled with natural ingredients and essential oils like peppermint, spearmint, lavender, and coconut that I find soothing.

Now when I feel a migraine coming on, I don’t feel helpless, like there’s nothing I can do to stop it. Instead, I have this stick by my side, in my desk drawer, or in my pocket (it’s the size of a tube of lipstick, so it can fit pretty much anywhere), ready to help prevent my day from being ruined.

Migrastil Migraine Stick Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.