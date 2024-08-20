Take Your Workouts to the Next Level With a Weighted Vest

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s a well-known fact that calories are a lot more fun to consume than they are to burn off. I was blissfully unaware of the pounds I had packed on during the pandemic when my wardrobe consisted of yoga pants. But it wasn’t easy when things began to open up, and it was time to trade in my comfy gear for real clothes with zippers and buttons. I started working out feverishly in May to get ready for beach season. But one month later, all the burpees and crunches hadn’t done a thing. That’s when a trainer friend suggested adding a weighted vest to my workout to kick my calorie burn into high gear.

According to some studies, adding a weighted vest to your workout routine (even just walks) can help promote lean muscle mass and lower extremity strength. Other studies suggest wearing a weighted vest may improve posture, bone density, and balance. Plus, the added resistance means greater calorie burn, which was my ultimate goal during my fat loss journey, so I decided to take my friend’s advice and invest in a weighted vest.

As someone who loathes any exercise involving weights, I was reluctant to wear it while working out. But after adding the vest to my routine, I’m hooked. Whether I’m doing cardio or weight training, my weighted vest has made my regular workouts much more intense—and effective. I started with a six-pound vest, which is more than enough to make me break a sweat, but after a few months, I’m now up to 20 pounds. I opted for a neoprene vest so I could wear it comfortably over your clothing, but there are plenty of different styles. Just set the adjustable front closure to help you get the perfect fit.

I lost five pounds after just a month of wearing the weighted vest while working out, and while I can’t say the vest is the reason with complete certainty, it seems pretty likely. I don’t know if I’ll ever get back to my pre-pandemic weight, but I do know that my weighted vest will give me a fighting chance. Convinced? Scroll through below for a few of our favorite weighted vests.

PACEARTH Weighted Vest Available in various weights from six to 30 pounds, this vest doubles as a safety wearable with two reflective stripes for visibility. Buy At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hyperwear Adjustable Weighted Vest If comfort is your main concern, look no further than Hyperwear’s weighted vests. These vests are designed specifically for women and are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric. Buy At Hyperwear $ 100

SPRI 20 lb Weighted Vest for Women & Men This adjustable weighted vest features a velcro fastening for a secure, customized fit and ten flexible two-pound steel-sand bags that can be easily removed. Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Reebok Adjustable Weighted Vest This unisex 12-pound vest is made with extra durable fabric to withstand any workout, hike, or strength training session. Buy At Walmart $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

APEXUP Adjustable Weighted Vest This ultra-breathable weighted vest is designed with reflective stripe details for low-light visibility and padded shoulder straps for a secure fit—even during high-impact workouts. Buy At Amazon $ 90 Free Shipping | Free Returns

