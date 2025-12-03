15 Gift Ideas for Biohackers and the Longevity-Obsessed

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The best gifts make the recipient feel seen, drawing from a person’s hobbies and interests while pinpointing an item they might not spring for themselves. If you’re shopping for a giftee who is an aspiring biohacker or wellness enthusiast, it can be tricky to find a gift that suits their longevity-focused lifestyle.

Fortunately, you’ve got plenty of options—all of which are seed oil-free and won’t disrupt their circadian rhythm.

From high-tech, science-backed devices and longevity stacks to supplements and sleep support, there’s something for everyone who cares about their health or wants to extend their lifespan.

Here are 15 solid gift ideas for biohackers and wellness junkies to get your wheels turning.

Truvaga Plus Vagus Nerve Stimulator This vagus nerve stimulator aims to increase heart rate variability (HRV), essentially making you less jumpy and reactive to everyday stressors and stimuli. With two-minute daily sessions, the Truvaga Plus promises to help you relax, sleep better, and overcome brain fog. See At Truvaga $ 500 Free Shipping

Higherdose On-the-Go PEMF Mat This portable mat combines infrared heat with pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy to deliver low-frequency waves and therapeutic warmth. PEMF helps support the body’s natural healing process and soothes sore muscles while promoting deeper sleep and maybe even giving an energy boost. See At HigherDOSE $ 700 Free Shipping

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket If you’re willing to spend a little more on your wellness-loving loved one, this infrared (and low EMF) sauna blanket from Heat Healer makes a stellar gift. Infrared heat penetrates deeply into tissues, while jade and tourmaline help distribute warmth throughout the body. See At Heat Healer $ 698

Grüns Superfoods Greens Gummies Wellness junkies have likely seen these superfood gummies pop up in their feeds. For folks who take a daily multivitamin but always find themselves wanting another gummy, the tasty chews boast a subtle strawberry-and-greens flavor. Each daily packet comes with eight bear-shaped gummies packed with essential vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, and fiber. See At Grüns $ 40+

Oura Ring 4 The Oura Ring 4 (its latest model) is an excellent gift for anyone interested in optimizing their health. This low-profile, screen-free wearable tracks everything from steps and sleep to stress and heart health. See At Oura Ring $ 350+

The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape Give the gift of the many supposed benefits of mouth tape: better sleep, less snoring, and a more defined jawline. The Skinny Confidential’s version sells out quickly—and for good reason. It’s comfortable, has a small breathing hole, and doesn’t hurt when you pull it off in the morning. See At The Skinny Confidential $ 39

Moon Juice Brain Dust Adaptogen Powder Moon Juice’s Brain Dust is a nootropic (brain-boosting) blend of extracts and adaptogens that aim to support alertness, focus, and mental stamina. The powder can be blended into coffee, tea, or smoothies. See At Moon Juice $ 38

Novos Core Longevity & Anti-Aging Supplement Novos has a range of longevity-focused products biohackers will love, including bio-age testing kits, supplements, and giftable bundles. This drink mix is a great intro to the brand. It claims to target the 12 causes of aging, with science-backed ingredients that rejuvenate cellular health. See At Amazon $ 109 Free Shipping

Hydragun Atom Mini Massage Gun Anyone into health, fitness, or strength training—not to mention adults who often have sore backs or necks—will appreciate a recovery-boosting massage gun. We like this one from Hydragun for its lightweight, compact design and long-lasting battery. See At Hydrogun $ 179

TruDiagnostic TruAge Test This bio-age test is pricey, falling into the category of things a biohacker might want but may not buy for themself. Developed by Harvard, Duke, and Yale researchers, it uses a mailed-in blood sample to assess a person’s “biological age,” rate of aging, and organ health based on over 100 biomarkers. See At TruDiagnostic $ 500

Blueprint Bryan Johnson Medium Stack Most biohackers are familiar with Bryan Johnson (aka “Don’t Die Guy”), the self-described “first human who will not die.” Johnson’s company, Blueprint, offers an assortment of science-based longevity products. The Medium Stack includes a few best-sellers, like the protein shake, multiple supplements, and his single-source olive oil, irreverently dubbed Snake Oil. See At Blueprint $ 266

Wthn Crystal Ear Seed Kit This giftable kit includes 20 Swarovski crystal “ear seeds” that go on pressure points across the ear (and, notably, look like piercings with delicate studs) to help reduce pain, anxiety, and headaches. See At Wthn $ 45

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Bath Tablets These innovative bath tablets dissolve in warm water, releasing fizzy bubbles filled with a pure form of molecular hydrogen, which the brand says is “the smallest, most selective antioxidant in existence.” When absorbed through the skin, it might help promote circulation and relieve tension in the body. See At H2Tab $ 60

The Feed Dream Shot Dream Shot is just the thing for those committed to hacking their circadian rhythm. The one-gulp sleep formula promises to make it easier to doze off, stay asleep, and get deeper, restorative shut-eye. See At The Feed $ 24+

Keracell Sleeping Beauty Overnight Mask With CBD & MHCsc Technology This overnight skin treatment is chock full of stem cells and growth factors that lower “inflammaging,” low-grade inflammation that accelerates with age. Meanwhile, the science-based formula aims to protect cells from damage and help skin produce more collagen. See At Keracell $ 120

