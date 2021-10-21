These Wide Calf Boots Give You a Leg Up on Fall Style

Going through life as someone with wide calves can be a regular exercise in patience. After all, it’s iffy whether slim-cut jeans, high socks, and pretty much any other clothing item that goes over or around your calves will be comfortable—or even fit at all. It’s not your calves, though—it’s the world around them. Enter wide calf boots.

This footwear genre includes boots designed with features like stretchy panels and extra roomy upper portions that are specially designed to fit over larger lower legs, making chic women's boots for cooler weather both comfy and accessible. The best part? Plenty of companies have recognized that there’s an army of people out there with strong calf muscles, giving you many cute and stylish options to choose from.

Many of us with extra-wide calves, larger shoe sizes, and wide feet have gotten used to having to compromise style for comfort, and well, being able to find shoes that actually fit altogether but you no longer have to forgo your favorite fall footwear trends to find a pair you like that doesn't cut off your circulation in the process. Hallelujah!

Plus, now that high, full-length boots are officially back in style (yes, cowboy boots are decidedly the boot for fall 2021), you'll need more options to partake in this sartorial moment—and hey, you shouldn't be excluded. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite fashionable wide calf boots for women.

Sam Edelman Penny 2 Wide Calf Riding Boot These all-leather riding boots feature an extended opening to accommodate wider calves.They also feature a back-zip closure with a snap tab at the shaft, making getting into and out of your shoes a breeze. A stacked heel gives you a slight lift that’s still comfortable enough for hitting the streets, while a lightly cushioned footbed keeps your feet supported through all-day use. Buy at Zappos $ 108 Free Shipping | Free Returns

UGG Reeza Boots These boots feature the on-trend cowboy boot-inspired shape that’s naturally wider around your calves. A stacked heel gives you a little height, while a padded footbed gives you that signature UGG comfort. Side pull tabs and a hidden interior zipper let you get in and out whenever the mood strikes. Buy at Zappos $ 127.4 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hunter Original Insulated Slipper Boot Meet your new wear-everywhere boots. These mid-calf boots were specially created with comfort in mind. They feature a next-level soft fleece lining and thermal insulation at the sole to keep your feet nice and warm, even in freezing weather. A waterproof upper lets you easily navigate through wet conditions without worrying about soaked socks. Buy at Nordstrom $ 145 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Naturalizer Jessie Tall Boots Wide calves are no problem for these leather boots. They feature a 17-inch opening up top, giving you plenty of space to slide on in. Got wide feet, too? The Jessie boots also offer up wide and extra-wide sizes to accommodate everyone. Enjoy Naturalizer’s famous extra cushioning and flexible sole for ultimate comfort. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Franco Sarto Janna Over The Knee Boots These over-the-knee boots have a special curve at the calf and a synthetic, slightly stretchy upper to help fit all leg sizes. The utility-inspired style adds a semi-rugged feel to your look, while a lugged platform gives you a little lift. Choose between black, beige, and black croc styles. Shop at Nordstrom $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Clark's Camzin Branch Wide Calf Boots Clarks is known for creating comfortable shoes, and these wide calf leather boots don’t disappoint. They feature an Ortholite footbed to cushion your feet as you walk, along with a rubber sole to help you get a grip. The top of the boot is 16 inches in circumference, giving you plenty of room for your legs. The inside zip closure makes it easy to get these shoes on and go. Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Vince Camuto Zemmy2 Wide Calf Boots These wide calf boots give you options in the color and pattern department—choose between black or brown leather, or add some extra flair to your footwear with a nude suede croc print. Either way, your calves will be comfortable. Pull tabs and a side zip closure makes it easy to slide these boots over leggings and skinny jeans, while a block heel gives you a little extra height. Buy at Vince $ 199

