Revamp Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe With These Winter Clearance Deals

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It may be the new year already, but winter weather is still in full swing—and in many areas of the country, it’s just the beginning of freezing temperatures, snow storms, and hail. Of course, there is also still plenty of time for fun cold-weather activities like snowboarding and ski trips.

Either way, if you haven’t solidified your winter wardrobe just yet, now’s the time to take stock and fill in the gaps. Best of all, you can score tons of steals on winter gear with winter clearance coupon codes. Scroll through below to check out the best winter deals to take advantage of now.

The North Face: Get an extra 20% off sale styles with the code EXTRA20.

McMurdo Parka Jacket Down from $400 Buy At The North Face $ 280 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Patagonia: Save up to 45% on web specials.

Women’s Nano Puff Jacket Down from $229 Buy At Patagonia $ 160 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Up to 60% off clearance apparel, footwear, and gear.

Igloos Women’s Insulated Touch Ski Glove Buy At Dick’s Sporting Goods $

REI: Up to 60% off REI co-op deals.

REI Co-op 650 Down Jacket 2.0 - Men's Down from $100 Buy At REI $ 60

Backcountry: Save up to 50% on apparel and gear in the ’23 Kickoff Sale.

Patagonia Long Sleeve Shirt Down from $99 Buy At Backcountry $ 62

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.