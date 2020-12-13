These Are the Best Face Masks to Keep You Warm This Winter

If you had told me last December that in a year’s time I’d be thinking about the best winter face mask, I would’ve asked if you were feeling ok. But now, face masks are the norm and as the weather has gotten nippy again, I’ve been looking for one that will help protect my face from the elements. It’s an unexpected benefit of the face mask to say the least: I’d even go as far as saying it’s the winter accessory we never knew we needed. If you have been searching for the perfect winter mask, don’t fret: we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.

Caraa Winter Masks: My favorite face mask was recently given an upgrade for winter. “When I wear it outside, my face remains warm and protected from the wind, and the mask still has a nose wire to help keep it secure and in place, too.”

Caraa Winter Masks Buy at Caraa $ 26

Masks 2HelpNYC Knit Winter: This knit mask won’t just keep you warm, it’ll do it in style, too. It’s thick, double-layered, and warm, but remains easy to breathe in. It features a filter insert too, for added protection.

Masks 2HelpNYC Knit Winter Buy at Etsy $ 18

AlexKBoutique Quilted Face Mask: Picture this: your favorite puffy coat or winter quilt but on your face. This quilted face mask is just that—plus it has structure so you don’t suck the mask into your mouth, meaning it won’t get moist, which you definitely don’t want when it’s freezing outside.

AlexKBoutique Quilted Face Mask Buy at Etsy $ 13

The 100% Human Face Mask: I bought these masks in the summer and really liked them, but they were a little thick for the weather. Now, they are the perfect thing to break out thanks to the double layer of thick cotton. Plus, Everlane is donating 10% of profits to the ACLU.

The 100% Human Face Mask Buy at Everlane $ 25

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.