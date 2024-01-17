Now Is the Best Time to Stock Up on Discounted Winter Footwear
NEW YEAR, NEW SHOES
The coupon codes featured in this article have been selected by a third-party vendor. If you purchase something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for a new pair of boots for winter adventures like skiing and snowboarding or just on the hunt for a fresh pair of cozy slippers to help you stay warm this season, mid January is one of the best times of the year to stock up on discounted winter footwear. Scroll through below some of the best winter footwear coupon codes to score this week.
DSW: Save 50 percent off select boots for women.
Dr. Martens: Save up to 40 percent on select styles in the End of Season Sale.
Sorel: Get up to 40 percent off in the End of Season Sale.
L.L. Bean: Take up to 50 percent off select footwear.
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.