The Best Bluetooth Earbuds You Can Buy for $100 or Less

Bluetooth earbuds are one of the best ways to keep your music or podcasts with you at all times without needing to lug around heavy over-ear headphones or cumbersome wired earbuds. For me, they have proven to be one of the most useful purchases of my entire life from workouts at the gym to casually dissociating from the world on my walk home. Bluetooth earbuds serve as the perfect option for nearly anyone who spends time away from home and would rather have a small, convenient way to listen to music wherever they are.

One of the only major downsides to them is how expensive many of the best brands can be. With so many of the most popular options costing hundreds of dollars, it may feel like the only pairs you can trust may be out of your price range. However, there are dozens of great Bluetooth earbuds that are well within a more moderate budget. Here are some of the best Bluetooth earbuds that cost $100 or less.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds These earbuds are some of the highest quality options available on the market from a well-known brand. The Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth earbuds are designed with an impressive 20 hours of battery life which allows you to wear them multiple times before recharging, or comfortably forget to put them back in the carrying case several times in a row like me. The earbuds come equipped with IPX4 sweat and water resistance to prevent any potential damage and ensure durability for more physical activities such as running or working out. Buy at Amazon $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds Much like Sony, Sennheiser is one of the most recognizable brands in audio today. The company has a number of high-quality products including the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds also have a 20 hour battery life and come with a built-in equalizer for a clearer, more balanced sound. Furthermore, Sennheiser designed the product with passive noise-cancelling technology for all the times that you want to really focus on a song or maybe just ignore the other people on public transportation. Buy at Amazon $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds Soundcore Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds are built for users who like a more isolated and powerful sound. With the BassUp technology, you can actively adjust the bass to meet your personal tastes and blare the perfect EDM song during your workouts. Additionally, the earbuds are built with 3 different levels of noise-cancelling technology to automatically block out ambient noise no matter the environment. The Soundcore P3 earbuds also come with a 35 hour battery life for extended use without recharging. Buy at Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds JBL has long been a major name in audio with dozens of different products across the spectrum of price and quality. The JBL Reflect Flow True Wireless Earbuds find a solid middle ground between quality and price for those looking for an affordable Bluetooth option. The earbuds have wing-tipped rubber to ensure a secure fit even for those who trip and fall as often as I do. JBL also built the buds with 30 hours of battery life and a completely waterproof exterior. The earbuds are currently on sale for just $72 so it's worth checking out before it returns back to its $150 listed price. Buy at Amazon $ 72 Free Shipping | Free Returns

EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds EarFun is not as well known of a brand, but that does not mean that the company has not produced a high-quality option to buy. The EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds are a great choice, especially if you are shopping on a budget. The company designed the earbuds to better isolate your voice during calls and the passive noise-cancelling technology helps reduce ambient sound without disrupting your music. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds Another offering from Soundcore, the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 True Wireless Earbuds are an affordable option that still comes with several great features and high quality audio. The earbuds have a quick recharging case that allows for up to 90 minutes of music listening after just 10 minutes of charging. Furthermore, the airwing-style rubber ear tips to keep them from falling out and water resistance if they ever do fall out. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds JBL’s more moderately priced option, the JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds have a more simplistic design but still offer many of the great features that the company is known for. With 8mm drivers for stronger bass and a comfortable fit, the earbuds can produce powerful audio for just $50. The earbuds also come in a number of different colors, so you can match the pairs better to your personal taste. Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds This is one of the most affordable pairs of wireless earbuds on the market at just $20. The JLab Go Air Pop True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are a great option that provides a number of features built specifically for a wireless experience. With over 8 hours of playtime and touch controls built into the side of each earbud, you can stay hands-free all day without an issue. Additionally, JLab designed the earbuds with 3 different sound modes to always match your surroundings or even just the song. Buy at Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

