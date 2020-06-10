These Women’s Denim Shorts Will Make Hot Weather Dressing Easy

Denim may not feel like the most “summery” of materials but when you take some inches off at the bottom, you’re golden. Denim shorts are the perfect canvas for any outfit, from a super-casual weekend look to even business casual. Your denim drawer deserves to have multiple shorts to rotate through as the weather gets hotter and hotter. We’ve rounded up some of the best shorts you can get to keep cool and fashionable.

Levi's 501 High Rise Short Levi’s, to me, are the gold standard of jeans and their shorts are no different. These are 99% cotton, which means they’ll keep their shape. The high-waist is fashionable without feeling over-the-top. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

LEE Women's Relaxed-Fit Bermuda Short If you need a short that’s a bit longer and more casual, these are it. Pair them with a T-shirt for a weekend look or a button down for a more business casual option. Buy on Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping

Wrangler Cutoff Denim Shorts Wrangler is another classic brand that makes denim that just fits really well. These cutoffs are perfect for everyday casual wear, with a frayed hem and a high-rise waist. Buy on Nordstrom $ 27

Daily Ritual Women's Denim Turn-Cuff Short Though these have a bit more elastane than other shorts, these won’t lose their shape. The turned up hem makes these feel casual without feeling messy. Buy on Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping

The Cheeky Denim Short One of my favorite pairs of jeans are the Everlane Cheeky jeans. The shorts follow the same formula, to fit your hips and waist to flatter curves. They have a touch of stretch for all-day comfort, too. Buy on Everlane $ 58

