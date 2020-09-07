I Own This Dress in 4 Colors and I’ll Probably Buy More
DRESS OBSESSED
I am 4’11”, don’t own one article of clothing that’s sleeveless, and I’m personally opposed to anything uncomfortable, ill-fitting, or dry-clean only. Needless to say, I’m pretty picky when it comes to clothes, and if I don’t absolutely love something, it’ll hang in my closet, unworn, for all of eternity. That’s why, for years, I resisted the idea of doing my clothes shopping online; if I couldn’t try it on first, how could I be positive I’d love it? But as Amazon has gotten more and more customer-centric, the best dresses on Amazon got more and more appealing to me.
See, their return policy just kept improving, and by the time we got to the “drop it off at Kohl’s without a box” stage, I figured it was worth a shot. After all, if sending it back was practically as easy as walking it to the dressing-room attendant, I had nothing to lose. I got on Amazon and ordered about half a dozen dresses. Some of them did not make the cut, and they were in the front seat of my car, Kohl’s-bound, the second I got them off of my body. Some of them did surprise me, however, and one of them? Well, one of them immediately became my absolute favorite piece of clothing I own, and it’s remained at the top of that list ever since.
It was the OFEEFAN cold-shoulder tunic dress (yeah, I’d never heard of that brand either) and it broke all records. For the past two years, I’ve worn it every chance I’ve gotten. I dress it up with heels and dress it down with white sneakers. It feels like you’re wearing a nightgown everywhere you go. The rayon-spandex fabric is soft, breathable, and flowy, and it has a flattering A-line tunic silhouette that you either can belt or let hang. Its cold-shoulder design makes it just a little bit dressier than your average casual dress, so if you want to pair it with wedges, lipstick, and a necklace, you can. It also has pockets — two of them, hidden, and yes, big enough for your phone.
While the black (my original pick) is still my favorite, I did end up buying it in three more colors — maroon, army green, and black floral — and to be honest, I’ll probably buy more.
