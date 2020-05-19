Matching Loungewear Sets Are the Answer to Looking Good and Feeling Good Without Much Thought

These days, it’s hard to think about putting together an outfit, mainly because we have nowhere to go. But sometimes, you really just want to feel like you’ve put thought into your outfit, even if it’s just for a Zoom meeting. Not all of us can wear jeans for a whole work day while sitting at a less-than-ideal work from home desk. A matching loungewear set takes the guesswork out of getting dressed, but still looks put-together. It’s also made to be comfortable all day. These are some sets you’ll want to add to your arsenal for lounging all day while looking good.

Free People Bicoastal Set I’m a huge fan of a good jumpsuit, since it’s a full outfit in only one piece of clothing. This set comes with a long cardigan to throw over the comfortable, cotton blend one-piece. Buy on Free People $ 128

Asvivid Womens Tie Dye Printed Ruffle Short Lounge Set This is the kind of set I’d be living in right now. The flowy shorts are comfortable to wear all day and the oversized, henley-style top will be an easy top to wear all day. Buy on Amazon $ 28

Free People Malibu Surf Sweater Set It may not be sweater weather anymore, but this open-knit set is the perfect in-between. You can wear it with the shorts at home while working and change into jeans if you’re headed outside when it gets a little chilly at night. Buy on Free People $ 88

UGG Women's W Fallon Set The twist hemline on the top and ties at the ankle give this marled grey set a little more visual interest. You can also easily wear the top or bottom separately for a casual outfit. Buy on Amazon $ 98

Washable Silk Button Down Pant Set While this one veers into pajama territory, the black color keeps it elevated. You could easily pair this set with some sneakers, tuck in the top, and throw a jacket over it. Buy on Lunya $ 258

Maternity/Nursing Cardigan, Tank & Pants Set This all-in-one set is perfect for a new or expecting mom at home. It includes stretchy jogger pants, a nursing-friendly tank, and a flowy, soft open cardigan. Buy on Nordstrom $ 120

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.